  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Atkore Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ATKR   US0476491081

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Atkore Inc. : to Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas” Summer Virtual Investor Conference

07/06/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas” Summer Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:40 am Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide as of September 30, 2020, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 583 M - -
Net income 2021 458 M - -
Net Debt 2021 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 287 M 3 287 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 256
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ATKORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Atkore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 69,96 $
Average target price 91,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Office
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATKORE INC.70.18%3 381
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.21%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.17%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.92%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC26.02%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.24%57 571