    ATKR   US0476491081

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
  Report
Atkore : Announces Intention To Offer Senior Notes (Form 8-K)

05/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Atkore Inc. Announces Intention To Offer Senior Notes

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE: ATKR) today announced that it intends, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer (the 'Offering') $400 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2031 (the 'Notes').
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its term loan facility (including accrued and unpaid interest with respect to such amounts).

The Notes will be offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any sales of Notes or other securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter
Vice President - Communications
708-225-2453
LWinter@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
John Deitzer
Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations
708-225-2124
JDeitzer@atkore.com


Disclaimer

Atkore International Group Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 579 M - -
Net income 2021 458 M - -
Net Debt 2021 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 866 M 3 866 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 256
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 91,00 $
Last Close Price 82,28 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Office
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATKORE INC.100.15%3 866
KEYENCE CORPORATION-9.40%115 649
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.19%87 803
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.55%63 564
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.72%58 751
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.18.85%57 283