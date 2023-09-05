Atkore Inc. (“Atkore,” “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR) announced today the company was named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. With a rank this year of 13, this is the second consecutive year that Atkore has appeared on the prestigious list.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production recognition is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 74,000 current employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies within the manufacturing and production industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees are then selected based on their abilities to offer positive outcomes for their respective employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

“I’m proud that Atkore has fostered an environment where employees are engaged, feel valued, and strive to do better each and every day. This recognition reaffirms that Atkore’s commitment to recruit, develop, and retain the best talent is a differentiator in positioning us as an employer of choice. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible honor,” said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO.

About Atkore Inc.

