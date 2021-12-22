Headline: Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Four Star Industries - Form 8-K

Log in
    ATKR   US0476491081

ATKORE INC.

(ATKR)
12/22/2021
Headline: Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Four Star Industries

Harvey, Illinois, December 21, 2021/Business Wire/ -- Atkore Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced the acquisition of the assets of Four Star Industries, a manufacturer of ½" - 6" High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving the telecommunications, utility, infrastructure and datacom markets (www.fourstarind.com).

"The acquisition of Four Star Industries meaningfully expands Atkore's product portfolio and enables us to serve growing markets such as broadband and renewable energy," commented John Pregenzer, President of Atkore's Electrical business. "With this acquisition, Atkore continues to improve our position to support the recent infrastructure legislation by delivering solutions to meet nationwide investments."

Four Star Industries is headquartered in Allendale, South Carolina with approximately 30 employees. It will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.

Disclaimer

Atkore International Group Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 16:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ATKORE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 074 M - -
Net income 2022 435 M - -
Net Debt 2022 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 817 M 4 817 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ATKORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Atkore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 103,93 $
Average target price 126,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATKORE INC.152.81%4 817
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.93%155 230
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE40.61%103 924
NIDEC CORPORATION4.08%69 202
EATON CORPORATION PLC36.56%66 662
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.11.31%54 154