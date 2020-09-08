Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Atkore International Group Inc.    ATKR

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(ATKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atkore International Group Inc. : To Participate at RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available until December 13, 2020.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions to power and protect the world. With approximately 3,900 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore manufactures electrical conduit, cable management systems, armored cable, metal framing, and security products and solutions. Atkore’s commitment to quality, delivery, and value helps customers realize their vision. Atkore forges relationships and shapes the future with breakthrough results, enhanced technology, and innovative product offerings.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
05:32pATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : To Participate at RBC Capital Markets Global I..
BU
09/01ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
08/20ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Reg..
AQ
08/20ATKORE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Retirement of Peter Lariviere, President-Cable ..
BU
08/07After Stockpiling Cash, Some Companies Look to Spend It -- WSJ
DJ
08/06After Stockpiling Cash, Some Companies Are Looking to Spend
DJ
08/04ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/04ATKORE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/04ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/22ATKORE INTERNATIONAL : ® Announces Brand Refresh, Builds on 100 Years of History
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 719 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 261 M 1 261 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 432
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Atkore International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,75 $
Last Close Price 26,68 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
David P. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
A. Mark Zeffiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-34.06%1 261
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.73%99 211
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.30%66 771
NIDEC CORPORATION19.57%49 035
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.81%41 557
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.30%41 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group