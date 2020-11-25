Log in
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(ATKR)
Atkore International Group Inc. : To Participate at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

11/25/2020 | 05:01pm EST
Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:50 am Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available until December 3, 2021.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.


© Business Wire 2020
