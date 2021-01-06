Log in
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(ATKR)
Atkore International Group Inc. : To Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Virtual Investor Conference

01/06/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 3:45 pm Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 864 M - -
Net income 2021 195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 097 M 2 097 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 256
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Atkore International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 47,75 $
Last Close Price 44,09 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William E. Waltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael V. Schrock Chairman
Michael E. Clark Vice President-Operations
David P. Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Office
Lee Paree Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.7.25%2 097
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.81%134 510
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE1.94%79 290
NIDEC CORPORATION2.31%75 998
EATON CORPORATION PLC-1.16%48 040
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.94%47 574
