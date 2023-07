A real estate partner of companies, ATLAND is a global real estate player operating in the corporate real estate and housing markets through its activities of asset manager, real estate developer and digital investment platform. ATLAND Voisin is a Portfolio Management Company, approved by the AMF (Financial Markets Authority), which manages SCPIs on behalf of 46,000 associates and institutional funds. ATLAND R'sidentiel develops housing operations in Ile-de-France. Marianne D?veloppement realizes and animates intergenerational residences. Fundimmo is a digital real estate investment platform. At the end of 2022, the real estate assets under management accounted for more than EUR 3.5 billion.

Sector Commercial REITs