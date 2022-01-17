Acquisition of Yunex Traffic: a Global Leader in ITS
17 January 2022
Executive Summary
Acquisition of Yunex GmbH ("Yunex Traffic"), the global digital leader in the Intelligent Transport Systems ("ITS") market with the largest installed base of IoT traffic infrastructure worldwide
€635m revenues and €54m EBITDA in 2021
Total consideration of €950m with closing, subject only to Antitrust / FDI clearance, expected by
September 2022
Expansion in the Intelligent Transport Systems market, one of the most synergetic adjacent sectors to Atlantia portfolio, underpinned by secular growth megatrends (CAGR21-26> 10%)
Clear and tangible synergies with Atlantia current portfolio
Enhancement of Atlantia infrastructure portfolio diversification and reinforcement of our technological footprint, consistently with our stated strategy toward an increasingly sustainable, safe, innovative and efficient mobility
2
Progress on our Strategic Initiatives
Current Portfolio
Agreement for the sale of ASPI signed in Jun-21
Closing expected by March 2022
Core assets
Strategic review and reorganisation
Constant and proactive research of investment opportunities (e.g. >€300m new capex in Chile agreed by Abertis, with 20M of concession's extension)
Portfolio optimization(minority stakes disposals for ca. €300m)
ESG achievements: MSCI, Vigeo, GRESB upgrades; inclusion in MIB ESG
Expansion in Synergistic Fields
Acquisition of 100% Yunex Traffic
Volocopter minority investment
Urban Blue: company launched for the building and management of vertiports
Capital Allocation and
Shareholder Remuneration
New dividend policy
Commitment to distribute €600m on 2021 results (in
May 2022), with a 2022-24 CAGR of 3-5%
On 3 December 2021 Atlantia's EGM approved a buy-back plan worth up to €2bn, to be executed in the following 18 months, with the subsequent cancellation of the shares
Constant delivery of our strategic objectives
3
Our View and Ambition in the Mobility Ecosystem
Megatrends & Reference Scenario
Social, economic and technological megatrends are impacting the mobility context…
…shaping a new market scenario
MEGATREND
RAPID URBANISATION
TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS
CLIMATE CHANGE
AND RESOURCE
SCARCITY
SHIFT IN GLOBAL
ECONOMIC POWER
DEMOGRAPHIC AND
SOCIAL CHANGE
IMPACT ON MOBILITY
Growingcongestion on urban road networks
Expanding of non-traditional transport modes
Rise of new and non-systematic, long distance movements
New mobility services enabled bydigital platforms
Data as the new gold
Vehicles more and more connected, green and autonomous
Shift tosustainable transports - driven also by regulation -
Smart infrastructure to monitor emissions and get higher operational efficiency
Sharing e-mobility business models increasingly growing
Shift in int'l trade stimulating investment and cross-border service offering
Trade growth in consolidated and new corridors
Logisticcompanies vertically integrating
Customer evolving needs require a diversified range of services
Need of adapting the existing infrastructure capacity
TraditionalOEM players are repositioning as providers of mobility services
INDIVIDUALISM
Customers looking for tailored mobility solutions able to satisfy their expectations and specific needs in terms of destination, time and speed of traveling, price, comfort etc.
BUSINESS FRAGMENTATION
Higher specialization on the mobility service value chain with a significant increase of "tech & data" players
Digital platforms will be the key elements for combining the fragmented mobility eco-systems
Physical integration of the different mobility solutions in multimodal hubs will support a seamless customer experience
On-demandservices will be further developed to support a more efficient use of the transport capacity
RACE FOR SUSTAINABILITY
Push to achieve global sustainability targets
5
