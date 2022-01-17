Log in
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
01/17 11:36:25 am
17.24 EUR   -0.92%
Acquisition of Yunex Traffic: a Global Leader in ITS

01/17/2022 | 12:25pm EST
Moving Forward

Acquisition of Yunex Traffic: a Global Leader in ITS

17 January 2022

Executive Summary

  • Acquisition of Yunex GmbH ("Yunex Traffic"), the global digital leader in the Intelligent Transport Systems ("ITS") market with the largest installed base of IoT traffic infrastructure worldwide
    • €635m revenues and €54m EBITDA in 2021
    • Total consideration of €950m with closing, subject only to Antitrust / FDI clearance, expected by
      September 2022
  • Expansion in the Intelligent Transport Systems market, one of the most synergetic adjacent sectors to Atlantia portfolio, underpinned by secular growth megatrends (CAGR 21-26> 10%)
  • Clear and tangible synergies with Atlantia current portfolio
  • Enhancement of Atlantia infrastructure portfolio diversification and reinforcement of our technological footprint, consistently with our stated strategy toward an increasingly sustainable, safe, innovative and efficient mobility

2

Progress on our Strategic Initiatives

Current Portfolio

  • Agreement for the sale of ASPI signed in Jun-21
    • Closing expected by March 2022
  • Core assets
    • Strategic review and reorganisation
    • Constant and proactive research of investment opportunities (e.g. >€300m new capex in Chile agreed by Abertis, with 20M of concession's extension)
  • Portfolio optimization (minority stakes disposals for ca. €300m)
  • ESG achievements: MSCI, Vigeo, GRESB upgrades; inclusion in MIB ESG

Expansion in Synergistic Fields

  • Acquisition of 100% Yunex Traffic
  • Volocopter minority investment
  • Urban Blue: company launched for the building and management of vertiports

Capital Allocation and

Shareholder Remuneration

  • New dividend policy
    • Commitment to distribute €600m on 2021 results (in
      May 2022), with a 2022-24 CAGR of 3-5%
  • On 3 December 2021 Atlantia's EGM approved a buy-back plan worth up to €2bn, to be executed in the following 18 months, with the subsequent cancellation of the shares

Constant delivery of our strategic objectives

3

Our View and Ambition in the Mobility Ecosystem

Megatrends & Reference Scenario

Social, economic and technological megatrends are impacting the mobility context

shaping a new market scenario

MEGATREND

RAPID URBANISATION

TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS

CLIMATE CHANGE

AND RESOURCE

SCARCITY

SHIFT IN GLOBAL

ECONOMIC POWER

DEMOGRAPHIC AND

SOCIAL CHANGE

IMPACT ON MOBILITY

  • Growing congestion on urban road networks
  • Expanding of non-traditional transport modes
  • Rise of new and non-systematic, long distance movements
  • New mobility services enabled by digital platforms
  • Data as the new gold
  • Vehicles more and more connected, green and autonomous
  • Shift to sustainable transports - driven also by regulation -
  • Smart infrastructure to monitor emissions and get higher operational efficiency
  • Sharing e-mobility business models increasingly growing
  • Shift in int'l trade stimulating investment and cross-border service offering
  • Trade growth in consolidated and new corridors
  • Logistic companies vertically integrating
  • Customer evolving needs require a diversified range of services
  • Need of adapting the existing infrastructure capacity
  • Traditional OEM players are repositioning as providers of mobility services

INDIVIDUALISM

  • Customers looking for tailored mobility solutions able to satisfy their expectations and specific needs in terms of destination, time and speed of traveling, price, comfort etc.

BUSINESS FRAGMENTATION

  • Higher specialization on the mobility service value chain with a significant increase of "tech & data" players
  • Digital platforms will be the key elements for combining the fragmented mobility eco-systems
  • Physical integration of the different mobility solutions in multimodal hubs will support a seamless customer experience
  • On-demandservices will be further developed to support a more efficient use of the transport capacity

RACE FOR SUSTAINABILITY

  • Push to achieve global sustainability targets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
