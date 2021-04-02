Log in
ATLANTIA SPA

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
Annual General Meeting as of 28 April 2021: filing of Annual Integrated Report 2020 and of Annual Report on Corporate Governance and the ownership structure

04/02/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
April 02, 2021

Annual General Meeting as of 28 April 2021: filing of Annual Integrated Report 2020 and of Annual Report on Corporate Governance and the ownership structure

CET 17.37 Rome, 2 April 2021 - With reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting
of the Shareholders of Atlantia S.p.A. to be held, on 28 April 2021, we hereby announce that the following documentation is available at the Company's offices, on the Company's website and on the authorize storage mechanism 1Info: Annual Integrated Report for the year 2020; Annual Report on Corporate Governance and the Ownership Structure.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
