April 02, 2021

Annual General Meeting as of 28 April 2021: filing of Annual Integrated Report 2020 and of Annual Report on Corporate Governance and the ownership structure

CET 17.37 Rome, 2 April 2021 - With reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

of the Shareholders of Atlantia S.p.A. to be held, on 28 April 2021, we hereby announce that the following documentation is available at the Company's offices, on the Company's website and on the authorize storage mechanism 1Info: Annual Integrated Report for the year 2020; Annual Report on Corporate Governance and the Ownership Structure.

