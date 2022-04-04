Log in
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2022: a second slate for renewal of the Board of Directors has been filed

04/04/2022 | 08:37pm BST
Press Release

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 APRIL 2022: A SECOND SLATE FOR RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS BEEN FILED

Rome, 4 April 2022 - With regard to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Atlantia S.p.A., called in accordance with the law and to be held in single call at the Company's registered office in Rome, Piazza di S. Silvestro n.8, at 10.00 AM on 29 April 2022, the Company informs that today, being the deadline for filing the slates of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Atlantia S.p.A. for the three-year term of office 2022-2024, a second slate of candidates has been received. Such slate has been filed by a group of mutual funds and other institutional investors, whose names are listed in the footnote1,which declared to own an overall stake in the Company's share capital equal to 1,228%, thus exceeding the minimum threshold required by the law and the Article of Association for the submission of the slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors. The certifications filed as of today confirm the ownership of an overall stake equal to 0,923% of the share capital; upon submission of the slate it has been stated that the only certification still to be filed will be submitted within the deadline set out by applicable laws (i.e. by 8 April).

The slate submitted today is composed of the following candidates:

  • 1. Dario Frigerio;

  • 2. Giuseppe Guizzi;

  • 3. Licia Soncini.

All candidates declared to hold the independence requirements provided for by the combined provisions of art. 147-ter, paragraph 4, and art. 148, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree n. 58/1998 as well as the independence requirements set forth in the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as implemented and supplemented by art. 5 of the Terms of Reference of the Board of Directors of the Company.

1Being: Aberdeen Standard Investments - Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments - Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund, Aberdeen Standard Investments - Abrdn Global Infrastructure Fund; Algebris Ucits Funds Plc Algebris Core Italy Fund; Anima Sgr S.P.A. gestore dei fondi: Anima Italia, Anima Alto Potenziale Italia; Arca Fondi Sgr S.P.A. gestore del fondo Fondo Arca Azioni Italia; BancoPosta Fondi S.p.A. SGR gestore dei fondi: Bancoposta Global Equity Lte, Bancoposta Rinascimento, Bancoposta Global Equity Hedged Lte, Bancoposta Equity Developed Countries; Eurizon Capital S.A. gestore del fondo Eurizon Fund comparti: Eurizon Fund - Italian Equity Opportunities, Eurizon Fund - Equity Europe LTE, Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy Smart Volatility, Eurizon Fund - Equity Europe ESG LTE, Eurizon AM SICAV - Italian Equity, Eurizon AM SICAV - Global Equity, Eurizon AM SICAV - Global Infrastructure; Eurizon Capital Sgr S.P.A gestore dei fondi: Eurizon Am Mito 50 (Multiasset Italian Opportunities 50), Eurizon Am Rilancio Italia Tr, Eurizon Am Tr Megatrend, Eurizon Am Tr Megatrend II, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Fidelity Funds - Italy, Fidelity Investment Funds - European Fund, Fidelity European Trust PLC; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland gestore del fondo Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A. gestore dei fondi: Fideuram Italia, Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Kairos Partners Sgr S.P.A. in qualità di Management Company di Kairos International Sicav - Comparti: Patriot, Italia, Italia Pir, Key; Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A. gestore dei fondi Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia e Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia.

Investor Relations e-mail:investor.relations@atlantia.com

Rapporti con i Media e-mail:media.relations@atlantia.com

www.atlantia.com

It's recalled that on 30 March 2022, the shareholder Sintonia S.p.A. owner of 33,1% of the Company's share capital, has filed its slate of candidates.

Both slates, together with the relevant accompanying documentation, will be made available to the public by the deadline provided for by the law (being 8 April 2022) at the Company's registered office, in Rome, Piazza di San

Silvestro 8, on its website (https://www.atlantia.com/en/governance/general-meeting), as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "1info"(www.1Info.it).

2

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
