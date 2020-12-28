Atlantia : Amendment of a typo in the post-transaction of association of Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni

December 28, 2020

Amendment of a typo in the post-transaction article of association of Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni

Rome, 28 December 2020 - The Company announces that a typo in art. 31 of the post-Transaction Article of Association

of Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni S.p.A. (Annex B to the Demerger Plan) regarding the number of Standing Auditors, erroneously reported to be 3 instead of 5, as correctly set out in the articles of the Article of Association regulating the election mechanism by means of the voting lists, has been amended.

