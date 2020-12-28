Log in
Atlantia : Amendment of a typo in the post-transaction of association of Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni

12/28/2020 | 01:59pm EST
December 28, 2020

Amendment of a typo in the post-transaction article of association of Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni

Rome, 28 December 2020 - The Company announces that a typo in art. 31 of the post-Transaction Article of Association
of Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni S.p.A. (Annex B to the Demerger Plan) regarding the number of Standing Auditors, erroneously reported to be 3 instead of 5, as correctly set out in the articles of the Article of Association regulating the election mechanism by means of the voting lists, has been amended.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 18:58:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
