ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantia : Board initiates disposal of investment in Autostrade per l'Italia

09/24/2020 | 07:40am EDT

September 24, 2020

Board initiates disposal of investment in Autostrade per l'Italia

CET 13.16

Rome, 24 September 2020 - Following the decisions taken at the Board meetings of 4 August and 3 September this year, and in view of the difficulties that have emerged during talks with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA ('CDP'), which the Company still hopes will shortly be overcome, today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA ('Atlantia' or the 'Company') has approved the dual-track process for the disposal, whatever the circumstances, of Atlantia's investment in Autostrade per l'Italia ('ASPI'). This is in keeping with what was communicated to the Italian Government on 14 July 2020 and provides market transparency, whilst also safeguarding the interests of all Atlantia's and ASPI's stakeholders.

Download full document.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:39:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 629 M 10 058 M 10 058 M
Net income 2020 -199 M -232 M -232 M
Net Debt 2020 38 379 M 44 733 M 44 733 M
P/E ratio 2020 -74,8x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 11 158 M 13 035 M 13 005 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,89 €
Last Close Price 13,64 €
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-34.39%13 035
TRANSURBAN GROUP-3.15%28 064
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.21%6 269
GRUPO CCR-28.13%4 966
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-17.75%4 387
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO-19.27%4 262
