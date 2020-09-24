Atlantia : Board initiates disposal of investment in Autostrade per l'Italia

September 24, 2020

Board initiates disposal of investment in Autostrade per l'Italia

CET 13.16

Rome, 24 September 2020 - Following the decisions taken at the Board meetings of 4 August and 3 September this year, and in view of the difficulties that have emerged during talks with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA ('CDP'), which the Company still hopes will shortly be overcome, today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA ('Atlantia' or the 'Company') has approved the dual-track process for the disposal, whatever the circumstances, of Atlantia's investment in Autostrade per l'Italia ('ASPI'). This is in keeping with what was communicated to the Italian Government on 14 July 2020 and provides market transparency, whilst also safeguarding the interests of all Atlantia's and ASPI's stakeholders.

