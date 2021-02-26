Atlantia : Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeting called for extension of demerger plan deadline

February 26, 2021

Atlantia's Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeting called for extension of demerger plan deadline

Milan, 26 February 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA took note of the binding offer to acquire Atlantia's entire 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia SpA. In line with the dual-track process the Board of Directors also decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 29 March 2021.

