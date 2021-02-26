Atlantia : Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeting called for extension of demerger plan deadline

February 26, 2021
Atlantia's Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeting called for extension of demerger plan deadline
Milan, 26 February 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA took note of the binding offer to acquire Atlantia's entire 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia SpA. In line with the dual-track process the Board of Directors also decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 29 March 2021.
Download full document.
Disclaimer
Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 17:39:02 UTC.