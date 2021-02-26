Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeting called for extension of demerger plan deadline

02/26/2021 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 26, 2021

Atlantia's Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeting called for extension of demerger plan deadline

Milan, 26 February 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA took note of the binding offer to acquire Atlantia's entire 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia SpA. In line with the dual-track process the Board of Directors also decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 29 March 2021.

Download full document.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 17:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
12:40pATLANTIA : Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meeti..
PU
02/24EXCLUSIVE : CDP consortium's bid to value Atlantia unit at 9 billion euros - sou..
RE
02/24MARKET CHATTER : Atlantia Set to Receive Sweetened Offer to Value Motorway Busin..
MT
02/23REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-CDP consortium's bid to value Atlantia unit at 9 bln euros -..
RE
02/23CDP consortium's bid to value Atlantia unit at 9 bln euros - sources
RE
02/22Eurostoxx 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
RE
02/22Shares in Italian motorway group ASTM soar on buyout offer
RE
02/18IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW CORPORATE : adoption of a regulation for the Board of..
PU
02/12ATLANTIA : S&P Keeps Atlantia at BB-/B, Outlook Remains Developing
MT
02/11ATLANTIA : European Commission Approves Acquisition Of Telepass By Partners Grou..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 091 M 9 784 M 9 784 M
Net income 2020 -691 M -835 M -835 M
Net Debt 2020 39 364 M 47 603 M 47 603 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 12 794 M 15 640 M 15 471 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 28 955
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,82 €
Last Close Price 15,64 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA6.29%15 640
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.47%27 546
GETLINK SE-1.27%9 214
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.31%3 697
YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED5.11%1 198
LINGKARAN TRANS KOTA HOLDINGS-3.17%524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ