May 31, 2021

Atlantia: Board of Directors' meeting called for 10 June for the assessment of the offer for Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI submitted by CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie consortium

CET 18.43 Rome, 31 May 2021 -Following the favourable opinion of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Atlantia on the sale of the Company's entire stake in ASPI to the Consortium consisting of CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie, today's meeting of Atlantia's Board of Directors, has decided to meet again on 10 June for the assessment of the Offer.

