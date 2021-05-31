Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia: Board of Directors' meeting called for 10 June for the assessment of the offer for Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI submitted by CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie consortium

05/31/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 31, 2021

Atlantia: Board of Directors' meeting called for 10 June for the assessment of the offer for Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI submitted by CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie consortium

CET 18.43 Rome, 31 May 2021 -Following the favourable opinion of the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Atlantia on the sale of the Company's entire stake in ASPI to the Consortium consisting of CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie, today's meeting of Atlantia's Board of Directors, has decided to meet again on 10 June for the assessment of the Offer.

Download full document.

Press release.pdf [Link]

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 647 M 11 796 M 11 796 M
Net income 2021 203 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 38 385 M 46 938 M 46 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 140x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 12 815 M 15 618 M 15 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,06 €
Last Close Price 15,65 €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA6.35%15 618
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.2.30%44 646
TRANSURBAN GROUP1.76%29 322
GETLINK SE-8.67%8 492
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.08%7 625
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED7.73%7 444