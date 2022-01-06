Atlantia Files Binding Offer for Siemens's Yunex Traffic

By Mauro Orru



Atlantia SpA has filed a binding offer to acquire Yunex Traffic, Siemens AG's intelligent transportation systems business.

The Italian infrastructure operator said late Wednesday that it was taking part in the competitive process launched by the German engineering conglomerate following some press reports, but it didn't disclose financial details of its binding offer.

Atlantia said it would promptly update the market if Siemens was to accept its bid.

The announcement comes nearly seven months after Atlantia outlined a plan to invest in highways, airports and mobility digital payments, as well as intelligent transportation systems where Yunex Traffic operates.

