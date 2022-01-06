Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia Files Binding Offer for Siemens's Yunex Traffic

01/06/2022 | 01:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Atlantia SpA has filed a binding offer to acquire Yunex Traffic, Siemens AG's intelligent transportation systems business.

The Italian infrastructure operator said late Wednesday that it was taking part in the competitive process launched by the German engineering conglomerate following some press reports, but it didn't disclose financial details of its binding offer.

Atlantia said it would promptly update the market if Siemens was to accept its bid.

The announcement comes nearly seven months after Atlantia outlined a plan to invest in highways, airports and mobility digital payments, as well as intelligent transportation systems where Yunex Traffic operates.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 0145ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.20% 17.44 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
SIEMENS AG 1.63% 157.96 Delayed Quote.3.46%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
01:46aAtlantia Files Binding Offer for Siemens's Yunex Traffic
DJ
2021Atlantia Agrees to Launch New Remuneration Model for All Employees
MT
2021Atlantia extends share incentives and bonuses to all employees
RE
2021ATLANTIA : Published the minutes of the General Meeting held on 3 December 2021 and the up..
PU
2021ATLANTIA SPA : Proxy Statments
CO
2021ATLANTIA, SALE OF STAKE IN ASPI : bondholders' meetings of ASPI approve the amendments con..
PU
2021Bondholders of Atlantia's Autostrade clear another hurdle for unit's sale
RE
2021Notice of Results of Meetings
AQ
2021Italian Government Clears Atlantia's Sale Of ASPI
MT
2021SALE OF ATLANTIA'S ENTIRE STAKE IN A : MIMS authorises the change of control
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 398 M 10 623 M 10 623 M
Net income 2021 280 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2021 39 467 M 44 609 M 44 609 M
P/E ratio 2021 136x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 14 280 M 16 174 M 16 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17,44 €
Average target price 18,57 €
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-0.09%16 174
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.45%37 759
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.87%30 958
GETLINK SE1.72%9 023
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.96%7 465
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED3.00%6 505