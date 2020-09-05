Log in
ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantia : Italian PM says accord on Atlantia tollways unit close

09/05/2020 | 08:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

Italy is close to reaching an agreement over the future of Autostrade per l'Italia, the tollways unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday.

Atlantia, controlled by the powerful Benetton family, agreed in July to pull out of Autostrade following the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge run by the unit, in which 43 people died.

But progress has been slowed by difficulties in agreeing a valuation for the unit with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which is due to take control of Autostrade under the spin-off plan favoured by the government.

Speaking at an event organised by the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper, Conte said discussions were in the "final straight", without giving further details.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 727 M 10 332 M 10 332 M
Net income 2020 -85,2 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2020 38 159 M 45 176 M 45 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 -137x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 11 624 M 13 711 M 13 761 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,80 €
Last Close Price 14,21 €
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-31.65%13 711
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.16%28 010
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.52%6 294
GRUPO CCR-24.13%5 458
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-16.22%4 555
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO-16.97%4 401
