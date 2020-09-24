Atlantia : Italy may adopt targeted closures against coronavirus - PM to paper

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy may apply well-targeted
closures where necessary to contain the spread of the new
coronavirus while another general lockdown is unlikely, Prime
Minister Giuseppe Conte told la Stampa daily in an interview.
"Today the situation in Italy is certainly better than in
other European countries, and we are better prepared - even as a
health system - to face a possible resurgence of the spread of
the virus," Conte told the paper.
"At present I exclude the possibility of a general lockdown;
there could be - if necessary - well-targeted closures."
Conte added that the European Union's proposal for an
overhaul of its migration and asylum rules was a "first step but
not enough" and the bloc would keep working to put in place
efficient measures for repatriation and mandatory relocation.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)