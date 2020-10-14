Atlantia : Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia motorway stake - papers

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender CDP has
teamed up with private equity firm Blackstone and
infrastructure fund Macquarie to prepare a bid for Atlantia's
stake in its motorway unit, La Repubblica and Il
Messaggero said, citing sources.
Shares in infrastructure group Atlantia rose more than 8% on
expectation a potential offer by a consortium led by Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for its stake in Autostrade per
l'Italia could help the company resolve a long-running dispute
with the government.
CDP, Blackstone, Macquarie could not immediately be reached
for a comment. Atlantia declined to comment.
Atlantia has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the
Italian government since 2018 when a bridge run by Autostrade
collapsed, killing 43 people. The government has threatened to
strip Autostrade of its motorway licence.
The two parties had moved closer to an deal in July, when
Rome approved a plan that would see Atlantia cede control of
Autostrade to CDP, but talks have since stalled due to
disagreements over how to implement it.
Infrastructure group Atlantia said on Tuesday it had entered
exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with CDP over the sale of the
group's motorway assets.
It added at the time that it was open to considering a
potential offer from CDP and other investors for its 88% stake
in Autostrade per l'Italia.
According to Il Messaggero, an offer from the consortium
could arrive as soon as Oct. 18, a day before Atlantia is set to
hold a board meeting.
