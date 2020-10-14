Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia motorway stake - papers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender CDP has teamed up with private equity firm Blackstone and infrastructure fund Macquarie to prepare a bid for Atlantia's stake in its motorway unit, La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said, citing sources.

Shares in infrastructure group Atlantia rose more than 8% on expectation a potential offer by a consortium led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for its stake in Autostrade per l'Italia could help the company resolve a long-running dispute with the government.

CDP, Blackstone, Macquarie could not immediately be reached for a comment. Atlantia declined to comment.

Atlantia has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the Italian government since 2018 when a bridge run by Autostrade collapsed, killing 43 people. The government has threatened to strip Autostrade of its motorway licence.

The two parties had moved closer to an deal in July, when Rome approved a plan that would see Atlantia cede control of Autostrade to CDP, but talks have since stalled due to disagreements over how to implement it.

Infrastructure group Atlantia said on Tuesday it had entered exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with CDP over the sale of the group's motorway assets.

It added at the time that it was open to considering a potential offer from CDP and other investors for its 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia.

According to Il Messaggero, an offer from the consortium could arrive as soon as Oct. 18, a day before Atlantia is set to hold a board meeting. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Louise Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 9.39% 14.575 Delayed Quote.-36.20%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.71% 55.36 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
04:07aEuropean shares muted on doubts around vaccine trial, lockdowns
RE
04:01aATLANTIA : Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia motorway..
RE
01:27aATLANTIA : Italy's CDP teams up with Blackstone, Macquarie for Atlantia's Autost..
RE
10/13ATLANTIA : enters exclusive talks with CDP over motorway assets sale
RE
10/13Italy's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until..
RE
10/13Italy's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender c..
RE
10/08ATLANTIA : Italy wants new ideas from Atlantia to break deadlock over licence - ..
RE
10/08ATLANTIA : Autostrade network will be split, should its concession be revoked - ..
RE
10/08ATLANTIA : Assessment of Independence requirements for Atlantia Director
PU
10/08ALLIANZ : Autostrade network will be split, should its concession be revoked - m..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 629 M 10 135 M 10 135 M
Net income 2020 -199 M -234 M -234 M
Net Debt 2020 38 370 M 45 063 M 45 063 M
P/E ratio 2020 -72,7x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 10 851 M 12 742 M 12 744 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,79 €
Last Close Price 13,27 €
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-36.20%12 742
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%42 729
TRANSURBAN GROUP-6.10%27 450
GETLINK SE-21.73%7 852
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-25.84%6 600
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.89%6 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group