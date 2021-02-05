Atlantia : Preliminary 2020 Revenue, Ebitda Falls Amid Reduced Road, Air Traffic

By Joshua Kirby



Atlantia SpA said Friday that 2020 revenue and earnings were steeply down, according to preliminary figures, as traffic fell across the company's divisions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian operator of motorways and airports said operating revenue for the year should be around 8.2 billion euros ($9.81 billion), down from EUR11.6 billion in 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization should come to approximately EUR3.7 billion, a decline of EUR2 billion from the previous year's Ebitda.

Revenue was hit by sharply decreased traffic at Atlantia's airports, including a 77% decline at Aeroporti di Roma and 68% at Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur. Motorway traffic also decline by double digits in most of Atlantia's markets in Europe and Latin America.

Ebitda was also affected by provisions at subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia relating to a legal dispute with the Italian government regarding the Genoa bridge collapse of 2018, Atlantia said. Autostrade per l'Italia's latest proposal for the settlement comes to EUR3.4 billion.

