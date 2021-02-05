Log in
ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : Preliminary 2020 Revenue, Ebitda Falls Amid Reduced Road, Air Traffic

02/05/2021 | 10:20am EST
By Joshua Kirby

Atlantia SpA said Friday that 2020 revenue and earnings were steeply down, according to preliminary figures, as traffic fell across the company's divisions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian operator of motorways and airports said operating revenue for the year should be around 8.2 billion euros ($9.81 billion), down from EUR11.6 billion in 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization should come to approximately EUR3.7 billion, a decline of EUR2 billion from the previous year's Ebitda.

Revenue was hit by sharply decreased traffic at Atlantia's airports, including a 77% decline at Aeroporti di Roma and 68% at Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur. Motorway traffic also decline by double digits in most of Atlantia's markets in Europe and Latin America.

Ebitda was also affected by provisions at subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia relating to a legal dispute with the Italian government regarding the Genoa bridge collapse of 2018, Atlantia said. Autostrade per l'Italia's latest proposal for the settlement comes to EUR3.4 billion.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1020ET

Financials
Sales 2020 8 113 M 9 736 M 9 736 M
Net income 2020 -596 M -716 M -716 M
Net Debt 2020 39 469 M 47 360 M 47 360 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,6x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 12 818 M 15 351 M 15 381 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 28 955
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,85 €
Last Close Price 15,67 €
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA6.49%15 351
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-8.48%39 303
TRANSURBAN GROUP-2.93%27 565
GETLINK SE-3.46%8 827
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.38%6 662
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.39%6 157
