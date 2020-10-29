Log in
ATLANTIA SPA

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia Rejects Offer for Autostrade, Extends Deadline for New Offer

10/29/2020 | 04:49am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Atlantia SpA said late on Wednesday that it has rejected the latest offer by a group of investors to buy its 88% stake in motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia SpA.

"Whilst appreciating a number of improvements in the new offer, Atlantia's Board of Directors believes that the terms and conditions of the offer do not adequately reflect the fair market value of the stake," Atlantia said.

The Italian infrastructure company gave a Nov. 30 deadline to the group of potential buyers, which includes Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's subsidiary CDP Equity SpA, Blackstone Group International Partners LLP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Ltd. Atlantia said this would allow its shareholders to consider a potential new offer when they gather for an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held no later than Jan. 15.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0448ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -2.42% 12.945 Delayed Quote.-36.51%
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION -5.40% 25.21 Delayed Quote.-41.15%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -3.05% 50.29 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 635 M 10 140 M 10 140 M
Net income 2020 -223 M -261 M -261 M
Net Debt 2020 38 370 M 45 060 M 45 060 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,8x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 10 798 M 12 694 M 12 680 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-36.51%12 694
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%41 890
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.78%26 882
GETLINK SE-21.28%7 779
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-26.87%6 478
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.21%6 367
