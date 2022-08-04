Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:38 2022-08-04 am EDT
22.78 EUR   +0.04%
01:37pItaly's Atlantia posts 18% growth in revenues, lifts guidance
RE
01:18pATLANTIA : Results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/25ATLANTIA : S&P migliora a BB+ il rating di Atlantia con outlook stabile e migliora il rating di ADR a BBB con outlook stabile
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : Results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2022

08/04/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

ATLANTIA, BOARD APPROVES INTERIM REPORT FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

  • Revenue and EBITDA at €3.3bn and €2.1bn respectively, up 18% and 22% compared with H1 2021, after benefitting from upturns in motorway and airport traffic
  • Net financial debt as of 30 June 2022 at €21.2bn (down €8.8bn compared with end of 2021), after proceeds of €8.2bn from sale of Autostrade per l'Italia ("ASPI")
  • Improved outlook for 2022 with revenue and EBITDA expected to be at €6.8bn and €4.3bn and net financial debt at €21.5bn
  • Standard & Poor's rating upgrade from BB to BB+, with stable outlook
  • Sustainalytics ESG rating improves as Atlantia joins 100 top-rated companies
  • Completed acquisition of 100% stake in Yunex Traffic, global leader in Intelligent Transportation Systems and Smart Mobility sector for an enterprise value of €950m
  • Schema Alfa public tender offer: clearances in process of being issued by relevant authorities

Investor Relations

e-mail: investor.relations@atlantia.com

Rapporti con i Media

e-mail: media.relations@atlantia.com

www.atlantia.com

Highlights1

  • Motorway traffic (up 17.9% vs 2021 and up 3.9% vs 2019), with recovery in all countries
  • Airport traffic sees strong growth (up 295.2% vs 2021) though remains below pre-pandemic levels (down 38.4% vs 2019)
  • Revenue at €3.3bn (up 18% vs 2021)
  • EBITDA at €2.1bn (up 22% vs 2021)
  • Consolidated profit at €6.1bn, contribution of ASPI equals to €5.8bn (with a capital gain of €5.3bn)
  • Profit of the Group totals €0.2bn, excluding ASPI contribution and Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
  • FFO at €1.3bn (up 13% vs 2021)
  • Capex at €0.5bn (up 27% vs 2021)
  • Net financial debt at €21.2bn (€30bn as at 31 December 2021)

Rome, 4 August 2022 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA, chaired by Ambassador Giampiero Massolo, has examined and approved the Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("H1 2022").

Improved outlook

Traffic figures for the first half of 2022 (motorway traffic up 3.9% and airport traffic down 38.4% compared with the figures for 2019) have confirmed the return of motorway traffic to pre-pandemic levels, whilst airport traffic has beaten expectations since the beginning of the year, particularly from the spring onwards. The recovery has continued in July 2022. Assuming that current levels of traffic are maintained in the second part of the current year, we estimate that motorway traffic will increase by approximately 4% in 2022 and airport traffic will be approximately 30% below 2019 levels.

As a result, we expect consolidated revenue to total approximately €6.8bn in 2022, with the Group's EBITDA amounting to approximately €4.3bn, confirming improvement on 2021 results. EBITDA for 2021 benefitted from both the Government grant received by Aeroporti di Roma to cover losses due to Covid-19 (approximately €0.2bn), and the contribution from the Spanish companies, Acesa and Invicat, whose concessions expired in August 2021 (approximately €0.4bn). We also expect the Group to generate FFO of approximately €2.6bn and capex to total approximately €1.3bn.

Finally, we expect net financial debt to amount to approximately €21.5bn at the end of 2022, representing an improvement of €0.5bn compared with the guidance provided in the results announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2022. This primarily reflects an improvement in FFO after capex.

Yunex Traffic, consolidated from 30 June 2022, will also contribute to the full-year results.

Despite the above, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with its impact on the real economy, and uncertainty regarding the future of the health emergency caused by Covid-19, contribute to a degree of uncertainty surrounding the performance in the remainder of 2022, which might affect the above estimates.

The above estimates should be considered as forecasts of a purely indicative nature and based on the above assumptions. They will need to be updated based on future performance and, as such, do not constitute targets for the Group.

Implementation of the Company's sustainability roadmap will continue in 2022, carrying out the planned activities which will enable us to achieve the targets set for 2023. We intend to pay particular attention to energy efficiency and energy transition initiatives, as described in the Group's Climate Action Plan, approved by over 98% of shareholders in April 2022. The Plan targets the achievement of zero direct emissions by 2040.

  • Excluding the contribution of the Autostrade per l'Italia group following its sale on 5 May 2022.

2

Group performance

Reclassified consolidated Profit & Loss

€M

H1 2022

H1 2021

CHANGE

Restated*

Absolute

%

Motorway toll revenue

2,540

2,267

273

12%

Aviation revenue

248

82

166

n/s

Other operating revenue

502

440

62

14%

Operating revenue

3,290

2,789

501

18%

Cost of materials and external services

-754

-661

-93

14%

Staff costs

-420

-393

-27

7%

Operating change in provisions

-21

-14

-7

50%

Total operating costs

-1,195

-1,068

-127

12%

EBITDA

2,095

1,721

374

22%

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment/(reversal)

-1,252

-1,646

394

-24%

EBIT

843

75

768

n/s

Financial expenses, net

-302

-410

108

-26%

Profit on equity method participation

-

3

-3

n/s

EBT

541

-332

873

n/s

Income tax benefits/(expense)

-249

144

-393

n/s

Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations

292

-188

480

n/s

Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations

5,840

201

5,639

n/s

Profit/(Loss)

6,132

13

6,119

n/s

Profit/(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

203

-20

223

n/s

Profit/(Loss) attributable to owners of the parent

5,929

33

5,896

n/s

* Restated following the application of ART Resolution 71/2019 to Autostrade per l'Italia.

Operating revenue for the first half of 2022 totals €3,290m, an increase of €501m (18%) compared with the first half of 2021 (€2,789m). This reflects:

  • an increase of €273m in motorway toll revenue compared with the first half of 2021 (€2,267m). This primarily reflects traffic growth recorded by the Group's motorway operators (€484m) and the positive impact of exchange rate movements (€75m), after the reduction in revenue resulting from expiry in August 2021 of the concessions held by Acesa and Invicat and in March 2022 the concession held by Autopista del Sol (€283m);
  • an increase of €166m in aviation revenue compared with the first half of 2021, reflecting traffic growth at Aeroporti di Roma (up 319.1%) and Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur (up 246.0%);
  • an increase of €62m (14%) in other operating income compared with the first half of 2021, essentially due to the improved performance from airport concessionaires.

Operating costs of €1,195m are up €127m compared with the first half of 2021 (€1,068m). This reflects increases in the cost of operations and in staff costs due to airport and motorway traffic growth, after a reduction in costs linked to the above expiry of certain motorway concessions.

EBITDA of €2,095m is up €374m (22%) compared with the first half of 2021 (€1,721m).

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment/(reversal), totalling €1,252m, are down €394m compared with the first half of 2021 (€1,646m). This primarily reflects reduced amortisation of the concessions held by Acesa and Invicat following their expiry (€223m) and of those of the Group's Chilean companies following the revision of depreciation rate for 2021 (€99m).

EBIT of €843m is up €768m compared with the first half of 2021 (€75m).

Net financial expenses of €302m are down €108m compared with the first half of 2021 (€410m). This reflects increased income from derivative financial instruments (€139m), primarily linked to fair value gains for increase in interest rates, after an increase in financial expenses (€39m), primarily at the Abertis group's Brazilian companies due to a higher amount of debt and higher inflation, partially offset by a reduction in interest payable on bonds issued by HIT as a result of a lower weighted average cost of debt.

3

The Profit from continuing operations for the first half 2022 amounts to €292m, of which €158m attributable to owners of the parent.

The profit from discontinued operations for the first half 2022 amounts to €5,840m (€201m in the first half of 2021) and includes the contribution from the ASPI group (€526m) and the gain resulting from the same group's deconsolidation (€5,314m, after taxes and transaction costs).

Profit totals €6,132m (€13m for the first half of 2021). Profit attributable to owners of the parent amounts to €5,929m (€33m in the first half of 2021) whilst profit attributable to non-controlling interests totals €203m (a loss of €20m for the first half of 2021).

Reclassified consolidated statement of financial position

€M

30 JUNE 2022

31 DECEMBER 2021

CHANGE

Restated*

Intangible assets (concession rights)

35,462

35,127

335

Goodwill

9,341

8,441

900

Property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

1,186

1,094

92

Investments

1,726

1,929

-203

Working capital (net of current provisions)

200

888

-688

Provisions and commitments

-2,491

-2,372

-119

Deferred tax liabilities, net

-4,946

-4,842

-104

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

-216

-225

9

Non-financial assets and liabilities held for sale

-

11,308

-11,308

NET INVESTED CAPITAL

40,262

51,348

-11,086

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

13,756

8,140

5,616

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

7,529

7,930

-401

Equity

21,285

16,070

5,215

Bond

25,934

24,318

1,616

Medium/long-term borrowings

9,278

11,019

-1,741

Other financial liabilities

1,189

1,852

-663

Cash and cash equivalents

-13,229

-6,053

-7,176

Other financial assets

-1,992

-1,653

-339

Net debt related to assets held for sale

-

9,154

-9,154

Net financial debt

21,180

38,637

-17,457

Financial assets (concession rights)

-2,203

-3,359

1,156

Net debt

18,977

35,278

-16,301

EQUITY AND NET DEBT

40,262

51,348

-11,086

*Restated as indicated in the explanatory notes

Net invested capital amounts to €40,262m (€51,348m as of 31 December 2021) and is down €11,086m compared with 31 December 2021, essentially due to the deconsolidation of the ASPI group (€11,308m), in addition to the reduction in working capital (net of current provisions) of €688m compared with 31 December 2021 for an increase in trade payables due by Telepass to ASPI following the latter's deconsolidation (€546m) and Aeroporti di Roma's collection of the grant from the "Covid aid fund" for airport operators (€219m). Goodwill increases following provisional recognition of €850m resulting from the acquisition of Yunex GmbH, and the impact of the stronger Mexican peso against the euro on goodwill attributable to the operator, RCO (€49m). Intangible assets (concession rights) increases compared with 31 December 2021 (€35,127m). This primarily reflects:

  • the positive impact of exchange rate movements, totalling €1,167m, essentially attributable to the Brazilian and Mexican operators;
  • investment totalling €365m;

4

  • amortisation of €1,196m.

Net debt amounts to €18,977m as of 30 June 2022, a reduction of €16,301m compared with 31 December 2021 (€35,278 m). In addition to operating cash flow for the period net of capex, this reflects (i) proceeds from the sale of the investment in Autostrade per l'Italia (€8,199m), (ii) deconsolidation of the ASPI group's debt (€8,671m), (iii) the acquisition of Yunex (€931m).

As of 30 June 2022:

  • the residual weighted average term to maturity of the Group's debt is five years and six months (five years and eight months as at 31 December 2021);
  • fixed rate debt represents 77.6% of the total and, after taking into account interest rate hedges, 80.5% of the total;
  • the weighted average cost of medium/long-term borrowings, including differentials on hedging instruments, is 4.3%.

As of 30 June 2022, Group companies have cash reserves of €19,611m, consisting of:

  • €13,229m in cash and/or investments maturing in the short term, including €7,823m attributable to Atlantia;
  • €6,382m in unused committed credit facilities, having an average residual drawdown period of approximately one year and eleven months.

Statement of changes in consolidated net debt

€M

H1 2022

H1 2021

Restated*

Net debt at the beginning of the period

35,278

39,276

FFO

-1,662

-1,567

Capex

833

876

Deconsolidation of the ASPI group's net debt

-8,385

-

Proceeds from the sale of the investment in ASPI

-8,199

-

Acquisition of the investment in Yunex

931

-

Sale of the stake in Telepass

-

-1,056

Dividends to Atlantia's shareholders

606

-

Dividends to non-controlling shareholders

470

393

Change on hybrid equity instruments

30

-706

Change in fair value of hedging derivatives

-731

-125

Effect of foreign exchange rate movements

546

186

Change in net working capital and other changes

-740

-345

(Increase)/Decrease in net debt for the period

-16,301

-2,344

Net debt at the end of the period

18,977

36,932

*Restated as indicated in the explanatory notes

Segment performance

Segments are identified based on the information provided to and analysed by Atlantia's Board of Directors, when assessing performance. Following its deconsolidation, ASPI group's contribution is limited to FFO and capex. Following the acquisition of Yunex group, a new segment has been introduced. Yunex group's assets and liabilities have been consolidated as at 30 June 2022 and contribution only regards net financial debt.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
01:37pItaly's Atlantia posts 18% growth in revenues, lifts guidance
RE
01:18pATLANTIA : Results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/25ATLANTIA : S&P migliora a BB+ il rating di Atlantia con outlook stabile e migliora il rati..
PU
07/21Getlink's core profit soars as travellers return, while Eleclink shows promise
RE
07/20Atlantia Mulls New CEO Appointment Amid Takeover By Blackstone, Benettons
MT
07/19Atlantia to seek new CEO ahead of Benetton-Blackstone bid
RE
07/19CARLO BERTAZZO : Atlantia says to part ways with CEO Bertazzo
RE
07/07Genoa bridge trial opens 4 years after disaster, set to last months
RE
07/01SIEMENS AG : Siemens Mobility completes Yunex Traffic divestment; Atlantia S.p.A. finalize..
AQ
06/30Siemens, Atlantia Close $995 Million Yunex Traffic Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 569 M 6 659 M 6 659 M
Net income 2022 347 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 24 892 M 25 232 M 25 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,6x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 18 645 M 19 074 M 18 900 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 289
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,77 €
Average target price 22,15 €
Spread / Average Target -2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA30.45%18 900
GETLINK SE34.13%10 707
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-16.15%5 526
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-9.05%1 498
THAILAND FUTURE FUND7.48%988
USD PARTNERS LP4.35%187