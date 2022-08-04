Atlantia : Results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2022

Schema Alfa public tender offer: clearances in process of being issued by relevant authorities

Completed acquisition of 100% stake in Yunex Traffic, global leader in Intelligent Transportation Systems and Smart Mobility sector for an enterprise value of €950m

Improved outlook for 2022 with revenue and EBITDA expected to be at €6.8bn and €4.3bn and net financial debt at €21.5bn

Net financial debt as of 30 June 2022 at €21.2bn (down €8.8bn compared with end of 2021), after proceeds of €8.2bn from sale of Autostrade per l'Italia ("ASPI")

Revenue and EBITDA at €3.3bn and €2.1bn respectively, up 18% and 22% compared with H1 2021, after benefitting from upturns in motorway and airport traffic

Highlights

Motorway traffic (up 17.9% vs 2021 and up 3.9% vs 2019), with recovery in all countries

Airport traffic sees strong growth (up 295.2% vs 2021) though remains below pre-pandemic levels (down 38.4% vs 2019)

Revenue at €3.3bn (up 18% vs 2021)

EBITDA at €2.1bn (up 22% vs 2021)

Consolidated profit at €6.1bn, contribution of ASPI equals to €5.8bn (with a capital gain of €5.3bn)

Profit of the Group totals €0.2bn, excluding ASPI contribution and Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

FFO at €1.3bn (up 13% vs 2021)

Capex at €0.5bn (up 27% vs 2021)

Net financial debt at €21.2bn (€30bn as at 31 December 2021)

Rome, 4 August 2022 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA, chaired by Ambassador Giampiero Massolo, has examined and approved the Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("H1 2022").

Improved outlook

Traffic figures for the first half of 2022 (motorway traffic up 3.9% and airport traffic down 38.4% compared with the figures for 2019) have confirmed the return of motorway traffic to pre-pandemic levels, whilst airport traffic has beaten expectations since the beginning of the year, particularly from the spring onwards. The recovery has continued in July 2022. Assuming that current levels of traffic are maintained in the second part of the current year, we estimate that motorway traffic will increase by approximately 4% in 2022 and airport traffic will be approximately 30% below 2019 levels.

As a result, we expect consolidated revenue to total approximately €6.8bn in 2022, with the Group's EBITDA amounting to approximately €4.3bn, confirming improvement on 2021 results. EBITDA for 2021 benefitted from both the Government grant received by Aeroporti di Roma to cover losses due to Covid-19 (approximately €0.2bn), and the contribution from the Spanish companies, Acesa and Invicat, whose concessions expired in August 2021 (approximately €0.4bn). We also expect the Group to generate FFO of approximately €2.6bn and capex to total approximately €1.3bn.

Finally, we expect net financial debt to amount to approximately €21.5bn at the end of 2022, representing an improvement of €0.5bn compared with the guidance provided in the results announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2022. This primarily reflects an improvement in FFO after capex.

Yunex Traffic, consolidated from 30 June 2022, will also contribute to the full-year results.

Despite the above, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with its impact on the real economy, and uncertainty regarding the future of the health emergency caused by Covid-19, contribute to a degree of uncertainty surrounding the performance in the remainder of 2022, which might affect the above estimates.

The above estimates should be considered as forecasts of a purely indicative nature and based on the above assumptions. They will need to be updated based on future performance and, as such, do not constitute targets for the Group.

Implementation of the Company's sustainability roadmap will continue in 2022, carrying out the planned activities which will enable us to achieve the targets set for 2023. We intend to pay particular attention to energy efficiency and energy transition initiatives, as described in the Group's Climate Action Plan, approved by over 98% of shareholders in April 2022. The Plan targets the achievement of zero direct emissions by 2040.

Excluding the contribution of the Autostrade per l'Italia group following its sale on 5 May 2022.

