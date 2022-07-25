Atlantia: S&P migliora a BB+ il rating di Atlantia con outlook stabile e migliora il rating di ADR a BBB con outlook stabile

Research Update: Atlantia And Aeroporti di Roma Upgraded On ASPI Disposal Amid Voluntary Tender Offer By Edizione; Outlook Stable

differential we reflect in our rating on AdR.

Rating Action Rationale

The ASPI disposal completed in early May lifted the liquidity risks stemming from the ASPI

concession and we see limited legacy risk. Atlantia's disposal of its entire stake in ASPI (88%), for €8.2 billion, settles the dispute with the grantor on the ASPI concession started in the aftermath of Genoa bridge collapse on Aug. 14, 2018. It also relieves the liquidity risk stemming from a potential termination of the ASPI concession. Following the settlement, we believe legacy risks from civil and criminal investigations on Atlantia are limited. While criminal investigations continue on specific individuals, in March 2022, ASPI settled claims under law 231/2001 for €29 million, well below the maximum risk-sharing indemnification agreed by Atlantia in the disposal agreement with CDP-led consortium. In our view, this limits the risk of large indemnification payments by Atlantia (see "Autostrade per I'Italia SpA Upgraded To 'BBB-' Following Completion Of Change Of Control; Outlook Positive," published on June 7 2022 and "Atlantia, ASPI, And Aeroporti di Roma Upgraded By One Notch On Approved Sale of ASPI; Outlook Positive," published on June 22, 2021). The disposal has also removed any financing ties between Atlantia and ASPI, as expected, which could have extended a liquidity risk to Atlantia's debt in case the ASPI concession termination.

Our view of Atlantia's business is supported by the strong quality of the infrastructure assets in its portfolio, albeit constrained by the large minorities within the group, particularly its 50% stake in Abertis. Following the ASPI disposal, we expect global toll road operator Abertis to contribute to 80% of Atlantia's full consolidated adjusted EBITDA, reducing toward 70%-75%in 2024-2025on the back of anticipated air passenger traffic recovery. Our business assessment for Atlantia does not factor in the full strengths of Abertis portfolio since Atlantia's access to Abertis' cash flow is limited to a 50% plus one share, and the governance in place grants veto power to ACS/Hochtief on reserved matters such as acquisitions and dividend distributions. The business risk assessment is also weakened by the fact that within Atlantia's portfolio, the overseas toll road network faces some concession maturity, with the expiry in 2023 of Los Lagos (fully owned subsidiary in Chile) and Triangulo do Sol (50% plus one share owned in Brazil), which contributed to about €80 million EBITDA in 2021. At the same time, we consider the settlement of the long-lastingdispute on the ASPI concession as improving Atlantia's operating environment and we understand the company remains focused on consolidating its position as a global infrastructure company. This underpins our view of its business strengths, while we consider mobility services provided by Telepass and recently acquired Yunex as ancillary to the core business. Being a holding company, our assessment of Atlantia's business relies on the quality of the assets in its portfolio, the largest ones being Abertis, followed by AdR (almost 100% owned) and overseas toll road operators Grupo Costanera in Chile and Brazilian AB Concessoes (both 50% owned).

In case Atlantia pursued new significant investments, directly or through its subsidiaries, we would assess how they are financed as well as their implication on Atlantia's business risk profile.

We now proportionally consolidate Abertis' figures in Atlantia's credit metrics to better reflect the presence of a large minority shareholder in its largest subsidiary and potentially capture future additional debt or acquisitions by Atlantia. In our view, Abertis' proportional consolidation into Atlantia's metrics better represents Atlantia's credit quality, particularly if additional debt is raised at the holding company level or new assets are acquired outside Abertis'