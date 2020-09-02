Log in
ATLANTIA SPA

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantia : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

09/02/2020 | 06:08am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Atlantia SpA's shares jumped Wednesday after reports that the company is close to reaching an agreement with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to relinquish control over highway operator Autostrade per l'Italia SpA.

At 0945 GMT, Atlantia shares traded 15% higher at EUR15.50.

The Italian infrastructure company is considering spinning off 70% of its 88% stake in Autostrade as well as a capital increase of 6 billion euros ($7.15 billion) for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and other funds, Equita Sim analyst Stefano Gamberini said, citing reports from Italian daily La Repubblica.

The potential deal would pave the way for the reduction of debt at Autostrade by using EUR4 billion out of EUR6 billion raised, with the remaining EUR2 billion to acquire the 18% stake Atlantia will have left, Mr. Gamberini said, adding the deal effectively values Autostrade at EUR11 billion.

"It will be important to verify if tomorrow's Atlantia Board of Directors will include this solution among the several ones under analysis," Mr. Gamberini said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials
Sales 2020 8 687 M 10 306 M 10 306 M
Net income 2020 1,36 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net Debt 2020 38 353 M 45 502 M 45 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 7 439x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 11 015 M 13 164 M 13 068 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,81 €
Last Close Price 13,47 €
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-35.23%13 164
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%44 589
TRANSURBAN GROUP-10.87%26 819
GETLINK SE-18.38%8 146
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-28.09%6 548
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.27%6 406
