ATLANTIA SPA

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  
Atlantia : Talks between CDP and Atlantia over motorways continue - minister

09/22/2020 | 12:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

Talks between Atlantia and Italian state lender CDP over the group's motorway assets continue, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Tuesday, pouring cold water on media speculation that the negotiations had collapsed.

Atlantia has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the state since the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia in 2018.

To end the row, Atlantia agreed on July 14 to a plan that would see CDP work with the group to separate out Autostrade before the state lender and other investors took control of the unit.

However, talks between Atlantia and CDP have become increasingly difficult as the two struggle to agree over several issues, two sources close to the matter have said.

De Micheli said that Atlantia and Autostrade had made a preliminary commitment on July 14 that now needs to be translated into formal agreements and Rome is working to ensure that these agreements are consistent with the commitment made that day, according to comments confirmed by a spokeswoman.

"We believe that the work is moving forward and that the demand for compliance with that commitment is simply a normal, fair and correct request," she added, speaking at the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

De Micheli said that at present it was not possible to give a timeframe for the signing of a final agreement with Atlantia.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 650 M 10 130 M 10 130 M
Net income 2020 -189 M -222 M -222 M
Net Debt 2020 38 371 M 44 938 M 44 938 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,1x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 10 667 M 12 517 M 12 493 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 29 703
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,76 €
Last Close Price 13,04 €
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-37.28%12 517
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.71%27 092
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.32%6 355
GRUPO CCR-29.66%4 955
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-20.82%4 347
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO-19.72%4 310
