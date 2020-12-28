Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Atlantia : agrees end-January deadline for due diligence on Italy motorway unit

12/28/2020 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia has agreed to give a consortium led by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) until the end of January to complete due diligence on its Italian motorway assets ahead of a possible final bid.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone, has been in talks since October with Atlantia to buy its 88% stake in toll-road unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

But no binding bid has yet emerged.

On Dec. 23, CDP sent Atlantia a new non-binding offer with an assurance it would proceed swiftly with due diligence but said it needed more time for analysis before a binding bid.

In a statement on Monday, Atlantia said the Dec. 23 offer had been below its board's expectations and below a previous range given by CDP itself.

"It (the offer) is still subject to further potential adjustments following the completion of due diligence process," Atlantia said.

The CDP-led consortium valued Autostrade at 8.5-9.5 billion euros ($10.4-11.6 billion) in an earlier preliminary offer, but potential legal claims and fallout from a probe has since made it more cautious.

A source close to the matter said on Monday the CDP offer on Dec. 23 valued the whole of Autostrade at roughly 8 billion euros.

A deal between the two parties would put an end to a dispute sparked by the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade that killed 43 people.

"The board confirmed to the CDP consortium its willingness to evaluate a potential binding offer for its entire stake held in Autostrade," Atlantia said.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, is in the meantime also pressing ahead with an alternative plan to spin off and sell or list its 88% stake.

CDP Equity, which is involved in the bid, declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Andrea Mandala and Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -1.34% 14.39 Delayed Quote.-29.85%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.49% 64.67 Delayed Quote.16.18%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
04:05pATLANTIA : agrees end-January deadline for due diligence on Italy motorway unit
RE
01:59pATLANTIA : Amendment of a typo in the post-transaction of association of Autostr..
PU
12/23MARKET CHATTER : Italian State Bank CDP Submits Lower Offer For Atlantia's Road ..
MT
12/23ATLANTIA : New CDP offer lowers Atlantia motorway unit valuation - source
RE
12/21ATLANTIA : renews 900 million euro credit line for motorway unit
RE
12/18Nationalised Alitalia aims to break even in 2022
RE
12/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pfizer vaccine to get license in Europe next week
12/14ATLANTIA : gives state lender CDP more time to buy motorway unit
RE
12/14ATLANTIA : Disposal of investment in ASPI – Update on the process
PU
12/04ATLANTIA : Alitalia to run COVID-tested Rome-New York flights from Dec. 8
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 359 M 10 203 M 10 203 M
Net income 2020 -465 M -568 M -568 M
Net Debt 2020 39 421 M 48 116 M 48 116 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,7x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 11 771 M 14 381 M 14 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,12x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 28 955
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,66 €
Last Close Price 14,59 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-29.85%14 539
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.00%42 485
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.57%29 294
GETLINK SE-7.80%9 382
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-18.26%6 687
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.26%6 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ