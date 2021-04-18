Atlantia investor urges Italy not to interfere in Autostrade sale

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Atlantia investor and
hedge fund TCI has urged Italy's government not to put any
pressure on the Italian infrastructure group to strike a deal to
sell its motorway business Autostrade, a letter seen by Reuters
shows.
TCI's letter, dated April 12, asks the government to allow
Atlantia to evaluate "independently and free from any political
interference" an offer for Autostrade from Spanish
infrastructure group ACS.
Autostrade, which manages half of Italy's motorway network,
has been in the political crosshairs since the 2018 deadly
collapse of a Genoa motorway bridge run by the company.
As part of a government-backed initiative to reclaim control
of the motorways, Atlantia is in advanced talks with a
consortium led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP), which has presented a binding offer for Autostrade.
However, ACS has sent an expression of interest for
Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade, which it values at between 9
billion and 10 billion euros ($12 billion), in a move that could
foil the government's plans.
"Atlantia should be allowed to take the required time to
consider the ACS offer," TCI said in the letter, adding that
Rome should not make approval of Autostrade's economic and
financial plan conditional on a deal with the CDP-led
consortium.
Such a condition would be a "blatant violation of the
principle of free movement of capital", TCI said.
The offer from the CDP and partners Macquarie and
Blackstone is based on an Autostrade valuation of 9.1
billion euros, which some Atlantia investors, including TCI,
believe is too low.
On Sunday Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that U.S.
investment firm Apollo and Italian group Toto Holding might also
submit offers.
The Atlantia board has called a shareholder meeting on May
28 to examine the CDP-led bid.
($1 = 0.8345 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini
Writing by Angelo Amante
Editing by David Goodman)