Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : Agreement on the sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI signed

06/12/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 12, 2021

Agreement on the sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI signed

CET 9.39 Rome, 12 June 2021 - Following the announcement after the Board of Directors' meeting on
10 June 2021, Atlantia informs that it has signed with the Consortium consisting of CDP Equity SpA, The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp, the agreement for the sale of its entire stake held in Autostrade per l'Italia.

Download full document.

Press release.pdf [Link]

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 08:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
04:27aATLANTIA  : Agreement on the sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI signed
PU
03:24aCDP-led consortium to start talks with ASPI's minority investors as it agrees..
RE
06/10ATLANTIA  : Board Accepts Offer For Italian Motorway Operator
MT
06/10Atlantia's Board Accepts Offer for ASPI Stake Sale
DJ
06/10ATLANTIA  : Board accepts offer from CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie consortium fo..
PU
06/07ATLANTIA  : Moody's Lifts Atlantia Outlook to Positive on Toll Road Unit's Sale
MT
06/07ATLANTIA  : Published the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting dated 31 May 2..
PU
06/07ATLANTIA  : Fitch Upgrades Atlantia's Rating Watch To Positive On Toll Road Unit..
MT
06/04ATLANTIA  : Fitch places Atlantia, Autostrade per l'Italia and Aeroporti di Roma..
PU
05/31ATLANTIA : Board of Directors' meeting called for 10 June for the assessment of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 607 M 11 632 M 11 632 M
Net income 2021 230 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2021 38 351 M 46 435 M 46 435 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,9x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 12 872 M 15 570 M 15 585 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,21 €
Last Close Price 15,72 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA6.83%15 570
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.2.30%44 472
TRANSURBAN GROUP4.83%30 645
GETLINK SE-8.25%8 248
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.51%7 634
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED13.84%7 478