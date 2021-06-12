Atlantia : Agreement on the sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI signed

June 12, 2021

Agreement on the sale of Atlantia's entire stake in ASPI signed

CET 9.39 Rome, 12 June 2021 - Following the announcement after the Board of Directors' meeting on

10 June 2021, Atlantia informs that it has signed with the Consortium consisting of CDP Equity SpA, The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp, the agreement for the sale of its entire stake held in Autostrade per l'Italia.

