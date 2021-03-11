Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/11 03:51:30 pm
15.958 EUR   -1.65%
03:18pATLANTIA  : Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020
PU
02:24pAtlantia posts 1.18 billion euro net loss in 2020
RE
10:22aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New vaccine developments, Oracle disappoints
Atlantia : Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020

03/11/2021 | 03:18pm EST
March 11, 2021

Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020

Rome, 11 March 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA, chaired by Fabio Cerchiai, has examined and approved Atlantia's Integrated Annual Report for 2020, which includes the separate and consolidated financial statements and the consolidated non-financial report for 2020.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 20:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 092 M 9 696 M 9 696 M
Net income 2020 -783 M -938 M -938 M
Net Debt 2020 39 659 M 47 519 M 47 519 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,5x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 13 109 M 15 684 M 15 707 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,52x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 28 955
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,77 €
Last Close Price 16,23 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA7.88%15 781
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.06%42 713
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.12%27 042
GETLINK SE-5.64%8 565
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.04%6 905
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.35%6 599
