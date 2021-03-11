Atlantia : Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020

March 11, 2021
Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020
Rome, 11 March 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Atlantia SpA, chaired by Fabio Cerchiai, has examined and approved Atlantia's Integrated Annual Report for 2020, which includes the separate and consolidated financial statements and the consolidated non-financial report for 2020.
Disclaimer
Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 20:17:03 UTC.