Atlantia : Notice of extension of the deadline for the submission of lists for the Board of Statutory Auditors

April 04, 2021
Notice of extension of the deadline for the submission of lists for the Board of Statutory Auditors
CET 8.55 Rome, 4 April 2021 - With reference to the General Meeting of Atlantia S.p.A. called on
28 April 2021 to resolve, among others, on the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, it is announced that by the deadline for submission of the lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (3 April 2021), only one list has been filed by the shareholder Sintonia S.p.A. Consequently, the deadline for the submission of further lists of candidates for the renewal of
the Board of Statutory Auditors is extended to 6th April 2021.
Download full document.
Disclaimer
Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 08:07:05 UTC.