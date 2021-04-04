Atlantia : Notice of extension of the deadline for the submission of lists for the Board of Statutory Auditors

April 04, 2021

Notice of extension of the deadline for the submission of lists for the Board of Statutory Auditors

CET 8.55 Rome, 4 April 2021 - With reference to the General Meeting of Atlantia S.p.A. called on

28 April 2021 to resolve, among others, on the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, it is announced that by the deadline for submission of the lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (3 April 2021), only one list has been filed by the shareholder Sintonia S.p.A. Consequently, the deadline for the submission of further lists of candidates for the renewal of

the Board of Statutory Auditors is extended to 6th April 2021.

