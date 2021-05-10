Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : Published the minutes of the General Meeting held on 28 April 2021 and the updated Article of Association

05/10/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 10, 2021

Published the minutes of the General Meeting held on 28 April 2021 and the updated Article of Association

CET 16.39 Rome, 10 May 2021 - Atlantia announces that the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on 28 April 2021, are made available to the public. It is also announced that the updated version of the Article of Association has been registered in the Company Register of Rome.

Download full document.

Press release.pdf [Link]

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
11:14aATLANTIA  : Published the minutes of the General Meeting held on 28 April 2021 a..
PU
09:15aATLANTIA SPA  : quaterly earnings release
05/06ATLANTIA  : Repayment of 752m loan linked to the derivative contract of funded ..
PU
05/06NOBINA  : acquires Telepass and becomes leading service traffic provider in Swed..
AQ
05/05ATLANTIA  : receives notice of claim from ASPI minority shareholders
PU
05/04ATLANTIA  : Explore online the new Remuneration Policy 2020
PU
05/01Atlantia investors to meet May 31 on CDP's sweetened bid for motorway unit
RE
04/30ATLANTIA  : Announcement of publication of documentation related to the Ordinary..
PU
04/30ATLANTIA  : Board of Directors calls Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders fo..
PU
04/30Atlantia investors to meet May 31 on CDP consortium's bid for motorway unit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 630 M 11 715 M 11 715 M
Net income 2021 282 M 343 M 343 M
Net Debt 2021 38 511 M 46 848 M 46 848 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,3x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 13 339 M 16 211 M 16 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 17,79 €
Last Close Price 16,29 €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA10.70%16 211
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-0.35%43 052
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.49%30 082
GETLINK SE-3.42%8 955
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.27%7 760
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED8.42%7 648