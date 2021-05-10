Atlantia : Published the minutes of the General Meeting held on 28 April 2021 and the updated Article of Association

May 10, 2021

Published the minutes of the General Meeting held on 28 April 2021 and the updated Article of Association

CET 16.39 Rome, 10 May 2021 - Atlantia announces that the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on 28 April 2021, are made available to the public. It is also announced that the updated version of the Article of Association has been registered in the Company Register of Rome.

