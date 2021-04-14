Log in
Atlantia : Sale of a 49% stake in Telepass completed

04/14/2021 | 10:35am EDT
April 14, 2021

Sale of a 49% stake in Telepass completed

CET 16.22 Rome, 14 April 2021 - Atlantia announces that it has today completed the sale of a 49% stake in Telepass to leading global private markets investment firm Partners Group. The purchase consideration for the investment is €1,056 million.

Download full document.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 092 M 9 682 M 9 682 M
Net income 2020 -783 M -937 M -937 M
Net Debt 2020 39 659 M 47 448 M 47 448 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 13 445 M 16 040 M 16 086 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,56x
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 29 760
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,84 €
Last Close Price 16,42 €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA11.59%16 025
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.3.53%43 980
TRANSURBAN GROUP-0.51%28 379
GETLINK SE-6.91%8 473
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED6.92%7 266
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.40%6 987
