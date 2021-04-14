Atlantia : Sale of a 49% stake in Telepass completed

April 14, 2021
Sale of a 49% stake in Telepass completed
CET 16.22 Rome, 14 April 2021 - Atlantia announces that it has today completed the sale of a 49% stake in Telepass to leading global private markets investment firm Partners Group. The purchase consideration for the investment is €1,056 million.
