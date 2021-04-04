Log in
ATLANTIA SPA

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
Atlantia : Submission of two proposals for the appointment of one Director

04/04/2021 | 04:14am EDT
April 04, 2021

Submission of two proposals for the appointment of one Director

CET 9.06 Rome, 4 April 2021 - With reference to the General Meeting of Atlantia S.p.A. called on 28 April 2021 to resolve, among others, on the appointment of one member of the Board of Directors, it is announced that by 3 April 2021 two appointment proposals for the office of member of the Board of Directors have been submitted.

Download full document.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 092 M 9 518 M 9 518 M
Net income 2020 -783 M -921 M -921 M
Net Debt 2020 39 659 M 46 647 M 46 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,2x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 13 010 M 15 296 M 15 303 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,51x
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 29 760
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,97 €
Last Close Price 15,91 €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA8.09%15 296
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.3.89%43 971
TRANSURBAN GROUP-2.93%27 610
GETLINK SE-5.85%8 444
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.30%7 150
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED9.11%7 140
