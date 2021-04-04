Atlantia : Submission of two proposals for the appointment of one Director

April 04, 2021

Submission of two proposals for the appointment of one Director

CET 9.06 Rome, 4 April 2021 - With reference to the General Meeting of Atlantia S.p.A. called on 28 April 2021 to resolve, among others, on the appointment of one member of the Board of Directors, it is announced that by 3 April 2021 two appointment proposals for the office of member of the Board of Directors have been submitted.

