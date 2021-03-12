Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/12 07:05:09 am
16.253 EUR   +1.42%
06:57aATLANTIA  : presents new development lines to financial community
PU
05:03aATLANTIA  : Swung to 2020 Loss; Won't Propose Dividend
DJ
03/11ATLANTIA  : Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia : presents new development lines to financial community

03/12/2021 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12, 2021

Atlantia presents new development lines to financial community

Rome, 12 March 2021 - Atlantia's senior management presents the Group's new development lines
plan to members of the financial community. The strategic guidelines adopted by Atlantia and its operating companies set out to show how the management and development of mobility infrastructure and services can radically change the travel experience through a continuous innovation and a consistent focus on sustainability issues.

Download full document.

Disclaimer

Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
06:57aATLANTIA  : presents new development lines to financial community
PU
05:03aATLANTIA  : Swung to 2020 Loss; Won't Propose Dividend
DJ
03/11ATLANTIA  : Board approves Integrated Annual Report for 2020
PU
03/11Atlantia posts 1.18 billion euro net loss in 2020
RE
03/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New vaccine developments, Oracle disappoints
02/26Atlantia disappointed with CDP bid for unit, continues talks
RE
02/26ATLANTIA  : Says CDP-Consortium's Offer for Autostrade Stake Is Below Expectatio..
DJ
02/26ATLANTIA  : Board of Directors examines offer for 88% of ASPI | New General Meet..
PU
02/24EXCLUSIVE : CDP consortium's bid to value Atlantia unit at 9 billion euros - sou..
RE
02/24MARKET CHATTER : Atlantia Set to Receive Sweetened Offer to Value Motorway Busin..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 092 M 9 647 M 9 647 M
Net income 2020 -783 M -933 M -933 M
Net Debt 2020 39 659 M 47 278 M 47 278 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 13 109 M 15 684 M 15 627 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,52x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 28 955
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,77 €
Last Close Price 16,03 €
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA8.90%15 684
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.06%43 255
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.12%27 567
GETLINK SE-6.56%8 535
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.04%7 014
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.35%6 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ