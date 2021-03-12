March 12, 2021
Atlantia presents new development lines to financial community
Rome, 12 March 2021 - Atlantia's senior management presents the Group's new development lines
plan to members of the financial community. The strategic guidelines adopted by Atlantia and its operating companies set out to show how the management and development of mobility infrastructure and services can radically change the travel experience through a continuous innovation and a consistent focus on sustainability issues.
Atlantia S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:56:00 UTC.