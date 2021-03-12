March 12, 2021

Atlantia presents new development lines to financial community

Rome, 12 March 2021 - Atlantia's senior management presents the Group's new development lines

plan to members of the financial community. The strategic guidelines adopted by Atlantia and its operating companies set out to show how the management and development of mobility infrastructure and services can radically change the travel experience through a continuous innovation and a consistent focus on sustainability issues.

