  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/12 11:36:32 am EDT
22.74 EUR   -0.48%
Atlantia picks advisers for bid after confirming 2022 guideline

05/12/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Atlantia sign outside the Italian infrastructure group's Rome headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia said on Thursday it picked BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley to advise it on a 58 billion euro ($60 billion) takeover approach from the Benetton family and Blackstone to be launched later this year.

The infrastructure group also confirmed its previous expectations for full-year revenue and core profits after reporting a 13% rise in first-quarter sales.

Last month, Italy's Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone joined forces to propose a buyout offer for the motorway and airport operator, to take it private and stave off rival interest for the group.

The bid heralds a new phase for Atlantia, which last week finalised the sale of its domestic motorway unit to draw a line under a political dispute sparked by a deadly bridge collapse in 2018.

Stripping out the contribution of its domestic motorway unit, sales reached 1.5 billion euros in the first quarter and core profit came in at 0.9 billion euros, up 16% driven by a recovery in motorway and airport traffic.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.48% 22.74 Delayed Quote.30.91%
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.02% 97.72 Delayed Quote.-25.26%
BNP PARIBAS -1.42% 51.41 Real-time Quote.-14.18%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.34% 77.84 Delayed Quote.-19.63%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 269 M 6 528 M 6 528 M
Net income 2021 500 M 521 M 521 M
Net Debt 2021 31 195 M 32 485 M 32 485 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 18 710 M 19 484 M 19 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales 2022 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,85 €
Average target price 21,96 €
Spread / Average Target -3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA30.91%19 726
GETLINK SE17.69%9 747
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-4.88%5 696
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.76%1 639
THAILAND FUTURE FUND8.84%1 082
USD PARTNERS LP11.72%200