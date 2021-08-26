Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Atlantia's Abertis to Sell France Highway-Operator Stake in EUR222 Million Deal

08/26/2021 | 03:15am EDT
By Joshua Kirby

Atlantia SpA said Thursday that its Spanish arm Abertis has reached an agreement to sell its entire 35% stake in French highway company A'lienor, operator of the Autoroute de Gascogne.

The Italian infrastructure company said that Abertis subsidiary Sanef will sell the stake to A'lienor principal shareholder Eiffage SA, along with a 100% stake in Sanef Aquitaine, the operator's maintenance business, for a total of around 222 million euros ($261 million). The deal follows Eiffage's decision to exercise pre-emption rights over A'lienor and is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to relevant authorizations, Atlantia said.

The agreement is in line with Abertis's strategy to focus on growth in controlled assets and dispose of minority ones, Atlantia said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 0314ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.69% 15.82 Delayed Quote.8.26%
EIFFAGE S.A. 0.35% 85.98 Real-time Quote.8.45%
Financials
Sales 2021 9 571 M 11 253 M 11 253 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 38 568 M 45 348 M 45 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 245x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 13 044 M 15 326 M 15 337 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 29 197
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,93 €
Average target price 18,19 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA8.26%15 326
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-18.73%34 886
TRANSURBAN GROUP3.00%28 040
GETLINK SE-1.30%8 866
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.69%7 080
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-1.73%6 470