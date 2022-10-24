Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:37 2022-10-24 am EDT
22.66 EUR   +0.69%
09:15aAtlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
RE
10/18Italy antitrust watchdog probes Autostrade over dominant role in toll collections
RE
10/05Italy's Atlantia Secures $1.5 Billion Term Loan Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources

10/24/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia's long-term investors, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Italian banking foundation CRT, have tendered their shares in the takeover offer launched by the Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

CRT and GIC own 4.5% and 8.3%, respectively, in the infrastructure group. Benettons' holding company Edizione controls Atlantia with a 33% stake.

As of Friday, Italian bourse data showed the take-up had increased to 19.8% of the shares targeted by the offer, or around 13.2% of the group's capital.

Earlier this year Fondazione CRT said it would tender its stake and then reinvest the proceedings from the sale of shares representing a 3% in the vehicle set up by the Benettons and the U.S. fund to launch the buyout offer.

Atlantia's second biggest shareholder GIC made no public statement about its intentions.

Atlantia's takeover bid will end on Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 0.71% 22.65 Delayed Quote.28.90%
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.65% 85.43 Delayed Quote.-33.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.70% 5002.14 Real-time Quote.-18.79%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
09:15aAtlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
RE
10/18Italy antitrust watchdog probes Autostrade over dominant role in toll collections
RE
10/05Italy's Atlantia Secures $1.5 Billion Term Loan Facility
MT
10/05Atlantia's Board Says Blackstone-Benetton Buyout Bid Is Fair
CI
10/05Atlantia's board deems Benetton-Blackstone's takeover offer fair
RE
10/05Atlantia's Board Says Blackstone-Benetton Buyout Bid Is Fair
DJ
10/04Atlantia $12.5 Billion Buy-Out Bid Launched After Getting Final Green Light
DJ
10/03Benetton, Blackstone's takeover of Atlantia to start on Oct. 10
RE
09/30Italy's Doris family to keep Banca Mediolanum independent and listed
RE
09/29Bank of Spain clears Benetton-Blackstone bid for Atlantia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 583 M 6 457 M 6 457 M
Net income 2022 786 M 771 M 771 M
Net Debt 2022 22 627 M 22 192 M 22 192 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 18 424 M 18 069 M 18 069 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Average target price 22,42 €
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA28.90%18 069
GETLINK SE5.91%8 179
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-26.16%4 797
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-18.89%1 383
THAILAND FUTURE FUND0.00%880
USD PARTNERS LP-16.64%147