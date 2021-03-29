Log in
ATLANTIA SPA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia's two key investors block extension of motorway spin-off plan

03/29/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and Italian banking foundation CRT, two key investors in Atlantia, voted on Monday against extending a plan to spin off motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia until the end of July, blocking the proposal.

Since pressing ahead with the spin-off is currently conditional on Atlantia receiving a new offer for its demerged motorway assets by Wednesday and there is no offer in sight, Monday's vote means the spin-off will likely be scrapped.

It also means that the Benettons and CRT prefer that the infrastructure group focuses on ongoing talks to sell the unit to a consortium led by state lender CDP, as they suggested in a statement last week.

CDP, together with Macquarie and Blackstone, have been negotiating with Atlantia for the acquisition of its 88% stake in Autostrade since last year as the group tried to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge in Genoa run by the unit, which killed 43 people.

The Benetton family controls Atlantia with a 30% stake while CTR owns nearly 5% of the infrastructure group.

Atlantia said in a statement that two investors representing 48.06% of the 72.32% of the share capital attending the EGM voted against the proposal, blocking its approval.

"The proposed resolution did not reach the quorum required by law for EGM, equal to two thirds of the capital represented," Atlantia said, adding 1,167 shareholders equal to 51.80% of the capital represented at the EGM voted in favour of the extension, with the remainder abstaining.

The CDP-led consortium, which was expected to submit a revised offer for Atlantia's stake in Autostrade last weekend, said late on Sunday that work on a final bid was still ongoing.

Sources familiar with the matter said the new offer, which will likely be finalised by Wednesday, still values all of Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($10.72 billion) but makes some concessions compared with a bid presented in February. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.63% 214.6 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ATLANTIA SPA 0.31% 16.035 Delayed Quote.8.63%
CTR HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.41% 0.355 End-of-day quote.-17.44%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.41% 153.4 End-of-day quote.10.77%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.26% 74.48 Delayed Quote.14.66%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 092 M 9 530 M 9 530 M
Net income 2020 -783 M -922 M -922 M
Net Debt 2020 39 659 M 46 704 M 46 704 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 13 076 M 15 422 M 15 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,52x
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 29 760
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,89 €
Last Close Price 15,99 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA8.63%15 804
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.24%44 644
TRANSURBAN GROUP-6.81%27 584
GETLINK SE-6.35%8 699
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.29%7 128
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED3.69%7 063
