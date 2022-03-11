Atlantia sees core profit reaching 5.1 bln euros in 2024

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia sees
core profit reaching 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion) by 2024,
matching the figure it plans to invest over the same period, the
infrastructure group said on Friday as it unveiled new
multi-year targets.
The conglomerate controlled by the powerful Benetton family
expects revenues to rise to 7.7 billion euros by 2024.
By June it will complete the sale of its Italian motorway
unit, putting behind it a dispute triggered by the deadly
collapse of a bridge run by the subsidiary back in 2018.
The transaction will bring in its coffers more than 8
billion euros for investments and acquisitions, which it has
already started to use.
Atlantia in January agreed to buy smart mobility company
Yunex Traffic for 950 million euros.
"Implementation of the growth strategy will continue during
the year, with investment in core sectors - motorways, airports,
mobility digital payments - and in new adjacent areas offering
synergies: intelligent transport systems,
electrification/renewables, rail and mobility hubs," the group
said.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)