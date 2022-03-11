Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/22 11:35:59 am
16.03 EUR   -1.05%
02:17aAtlantia sees core profit reaching 5.1 bln euros in 2024
RE
01:46aATLANTIA : Presentation investor day 2022
PU
03/09SMART THINKING : Atlantia turns to traffic tech after Italy motorway exit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia sees core profit reaching 5.1 bln euros in 2024

03/11/2022 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia sees core profit reaching 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion) by 2024, matching the figure it plans to invest over the same period, the infrastructure group said on Friday as it unveiled new multi-year targets.

The conglomerate controlled by the powerful Benetton family expects revenues to rise to 7.7 billion euros by 2024.

By June it will complete the sale of its Italian motorway unit, putting behind it a dispute triggered by the deadly collapse of a bridge run by the subsidiary back in 2018.

The transaction will bring in its coffers more than 8 billion euros for investments and acquisitions, which it has already started to use.

Atlantia in January agreed to buy smart mobility company Yunex Traffic for 950 million euros.

"Implementation of the growth strategy will continue during the year, with investment in core sectors - motorways, airports, mobility digital payments - and in new adjacent areas offering synergies: intelligent transport systems, electrification/renewables, rail and mobility hubs," the group said. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -1.05% 16.03 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
GETLINK SE 0.14% 14.45 Real-time Quote.-0.76%
HOCHTIEF AG -0.35% 56.82 Delayed Quote.-19.97%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
02:17aAtlantia sees core profit reaching 5.1 bln euros in 2024
RE
01:46aATLANTIA : Presentation investor day 2022
PU
03/09SMART THINKING : Atlantia turns to traffic tech after Italy motorway exit
RE
02/14Factbox-The assets ITA Airways can offer suitors
RE
02/10Vinci Unit, Lineas Conclude Purchase of 17% Stake in Portugal's Lusoponte
MT
02/10Atlantia SpA acquired 17.21% stake in LUSOPONTE Concessionária para as Travessias do Te..
CI
01/31Leonardo and Atlantia's AdR team up on cyber security for airports
RE
01/26ATLANTIA : joins global index of leading companies for Gender Equality
PU
01/25Eni Sends Biofuel Shipment To Aeroporti di Roma
MT
01/20Atlantia's Preliminary 2021 Revenue Beats Previous Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 269 M 6 898 M 6 898 M
Net income 2021 483 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2021 31 195 M 34 326 M 34 326 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 13 126 M 14 443 M 14 443 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,07x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,03 €
Average target price 18,80 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-8.16%14 443
GETLINK SE-0.76%8 620
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-2.13%6 392
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED8.73%1 782
USD PARTNERS LP8.13%161
RAILCARE GROUP AB (PUBL)-11.59%50