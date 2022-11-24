Advanced search
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12 2022-11-24 am EST
22.93 EUR   -0.11%
01:54aAtlantia set to be delisted as buyout bid reaches 90% threshold
RE
11/17Benetton, Blackstone Takeover Offer For Atlantia Becomes Unconditional
MT
11/14Offerta Pubblica Di Acquisto Volontaria Promossa Da Schema Alfa S.p.a. Sulla Totalità Delle Azioni Di Atlantia S.p.a. (l'“offerta”) : Sottoscrizione di documentazione contrattuale
PU
Atlantia set to be delisted as buyout bid reaches 90% threshold

11/24/2022 | 01:54am EST
General view of an infrastructure group Atlantia's headquarters, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy's Atlantia has reached the 90% threshold for the deal to proceed and trigger the company's delisting, the bidders said on Thursday.

The bid initially failed to reach the threshold but was then reopened for another five days and closes on Friday.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.04% 22.95 Delayed Quote.31.54%
BLACKSTONE INC. 0.82% 88.52 Delayed Quote.-31.59%
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
Financials
Sales 2022 6 641 M 6 884 M 6 884 M
Net income 2022 659 M 683 M 683 M
Net Debt 2022 21 455 M 22 240 M 22 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 18 792 M 19 480 M 19 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 19 289
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,95 €
Average target price 22,74 €
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA31.54%19 480
GETLINK SE8.72%8 789
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-22.28%5 097
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-10.48%1 481
THAILAND FUTURE FUND2.04%948
USD PARTNERS LP-34.22%126