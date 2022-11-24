Atlantia set to be delisted as buyout bid reaches 90% threshold
11/24/2022 | 01:54am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy's Atlantia has reached the 90% threshold for the deal to proceed and trigger the company's delisting, the bidders said on Thursday.
The bid initially failed to reach the threshold but was then reopened for another five days and closes on Friday.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)