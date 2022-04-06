Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Atlantia shares jump after report Spain's Perez could bid

04/06/2022 | 11:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Real Madrid Training

* Atlantia shares on report of possible Perez bid

* Deal would need blessing of Benetton family

* Two groups already linked by motorway operating business

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Atlantia surged almost 9% on Wednesday after a Bloomberg News report that Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez was weighing an offer for the Italian roads and airports group in which the Benetton family is a major investor.

Any bid for Atlantia, which has a market capitalisation of more than 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion), would need the backing of Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, which recently increased its stake in the group to 33%.

Bloomberg said that Perez, the biggest shareholder in Spanish builder ACS and also its chairman, was working with advisers to study the potential bid, but there was no certainty whether he would pursue it.

While Perez, also known as president of Real Madrid soccer club, is said to seek to team up with the Benetton family on a deal for Atlantia, he may also consider a hostile bid, the report said.

ACS and Atlantia declined to comment, while Edizione was not immediately available for comment.

Atlantia has not convened a board meeting since early March, a source in Italy said, suggesting there was nothing concrete so far about any potential offer.

Alessandro Benetton was appointed chairman of Edizione this year, tightening the family's grip on its investments, including at Atlantia. Edizione said at the time it deemed its investment in Atlantia strategic.

The stock closed up 2.5% after earlier rising as much as 8.95%, hitting the highest level since February 2020.

EXISTING TIES

Perez and the Benettons are already linked through their joint ownership of Spanish highway operator Abertis.

Perez's ACS, which itself has a market capitalisation of 7.2 billion euros, has been Atlantia's partner in Abertis since the two groups' joint acquisition of the company in 2017.

As well as motorways, Atlantia also operates airports in Rome and southern France and is investing in technology to help regulate traffic flows.

Through ACS, Perez previously pursued a bid for Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia but did not manage to secure the backing of the Italian government to go ahead with a binding offer.

Atlantia eventually sold the unit, the focal point of a dispute with the government following a deadly collapse of a bridge in 2018, to Italian state lender CDP and allies.

Atlantia will pocket around 8 billion euros from the deal when it closes later this year, helping it to cut a debt pile that stood at 30 billion euros at the end of 2021. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Landini in Milan, Corina Pons and Jesus Aguado in Madrid Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 269 M 6 851 M 6 851 M
Net income 2021 500 M 547 M 547 M
Net Debt 2021 31 195 M 34 090 M 34 090 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 15 181 M 16 589 M 16 589 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,54 €
Average target price 19,10 €
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA6.22%16 589
GETLINK SE11.71%9 590
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED5.38%6 428
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED21.59%1 946
THAILAND FUTURE FUND7.48%989
USD PARTNERS LP18.53%176