Atlantia to Sell Stake in Portugal Bridge Concession to Vinci, Mota-Engil

Atlantia SpA said late Monday that it plans to sell its stake in Portuguese bridge operator Lusoponte to its fellow shareholders after they exercised pre-emption rights on the shares.

Lineas Concessoes De Transportes SA, a subsidiary of Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil SGPS SA, and Vinci SA's highways subsidiary exercised their rights after Atlantia in June agreed on a sale of its stake to a private-investment company, the Italian infrastructure company said. As such, the sale of Atlantia's full stake in Lusoponte, equal to 17.21% of the concessionaire's capital, will instead be to the two shareholders.

The company said the deal will be for the same consideration of 55.7 million euros ($65.6 million) that had been agreed on in June with MM Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Japan's Marubeni Corp.

The deal remains subject to antitrust and other regulatory approvals, Atlantia said.

