Atlantia to buy $1 bln Yunex Traffic from Siemens

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia will
acquire Siemens' mobility signalling division Yunex
Traffic for 950 million euros ($1.1 billion), the German group
said on Monday.
The deal is expected to close by September, Siemens said.
In a separate statement Atlantia said the acquisition of the
German company would deliver savings and new business
opportunities when integrated with its existing assets.
"We aim to deliver operating and growth synergies between
our assets and Yunex," said Atlantia CEO Carlo Bertazzo.
Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, last year
clinched a deal to sell its Italian motorway unit Autostrade per
l'Italia to end a dispute triggered by the deadly collapse of a
motorway bridge operated by Autostrade in Genoa.
The Autostrade sale is expected to add about 8.2 billion
euros to Atlantia's coffers by the end of March, part of which
will be used to drive expansion in new sectors.
