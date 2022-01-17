Log in
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 01/17 11:36:25 am
17.24 EUR   -0.92%
12:29pAtlantia to buy $1 bln Yunex Traffic from Siemens
RE
12:25pACQUISITION OF YUNEX TRAFFIC : a Global Leader in ITS
PU
12:25pSiemens Sells Yunex to Atlantia for $1.1 Billion
DJ
Atlantia to buy $1 bln Yunex Traffic from Siemens

01/17/2022 | 12:29pm EST
FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia will acquire Siemens' mobility signalling division Yunex Traffic for 950 million euros ($1.1 billion), the German group said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close by September, Siemens said.

In a separate statement Atlantia said the acquisition of the German company would deliver savings and new business opportunities when integrated with its existing assets.

"We aim to deliver operating and growth synergies between our assets and Yunex," said Atlantia CEO Carlo Bertazzo.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, last year clinched a deal to sell its Italian motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to end a dispute triggered by the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade in Genoa.

The Autostrade sale is expected to add about 8.2 billion euros to Atlantia's coffers by the end of March, part of which will be used to drive expansion in new sectors. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Francesca Landini in Milan Editing by David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.92% 17.24 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
SIEMENS AG 0.10% 146 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 803 M 10 036 M 10 036 M
Net income 2021 323 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 35 824 M 40 842 M 40 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 14 248 M 16 274 M 16 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Average target price 18,73 €
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-0.32%16 274
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.0.62%37 567
TRANSURBAN GROUP-3.76%29 502
GETLINK SE-1.65%8 819
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.13%7 693
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.13%6 501