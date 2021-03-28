Atlantia to get sweetener in CDP-led consortium's bid for Autostrade stake - sources

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italian
state lender CDP is set to send Atlantia a sweetened
offer for its stake in Autostrade per l'Italia in a last-ditch
attempt to salvage talks over the fate of the motorway business,
three sources said.
CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and
Blackstone, have been negotiating with Atlantia on
Autostrade since last year to try to end a dispute triggered by
the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by Autostrade per l'Italia.
The CDP is expected to decide on the revised offer for 88%
of Autostrade at a board meeting late on Sunday.
The new bid, yet to be finalised as talks continued, still
values all of Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($10.73 billion)
but makes some concessions, the sources familiar with the matter
said.
Macquarie and Blackstone declined to comment.
The consortium is considering offering Atlantia a lower
level of exposure to potential legal claims compared with the
offer proposed in February, which called on the group to pick up
the first 1.5 billion euros in claims should they materialise,
they added.
The investors are also willing to allow Atlantia keep
subsidies Rome is expected to grant Autostrade this year as part
of support offered to companies to buffer the impact of the
coronavirus.
Atlantia would get the lion's share of some 400 million
euros that would be available to the company under the support
scheme by the time the deal closes, which is expected to be in
the second half of 2021, two of the sources said.
Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family through holding
Edizione, owns 88% of Autostrade, with the rest held by
Germany's Allianz and funds DIF, EDF Invest and
China's Silk Road Fund.
Both Edizione and another key investor, banking foundation
CRT, said earlier this week the CDP-led bid appeared to be the
best option for the sale of Autostrade.
Atlantia's board is expected to discuss the new offer at a
meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, one source said.
($1 = 0.8477 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Stephen Jewkes, Francesca Landin.
Writing by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)