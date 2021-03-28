Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A.  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia to get sweetener in CDP-led consortium's bid for Autostrade stake - sources

03/28/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italian state lender CDP is set to send Atlantia a sweetened offer for its stake in Autostrade per l'Italia in a last-ditch attempt to salvage talks over the fate of the motorway business, three sources said.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone, have been negotiating with Atlantia on Autostrade since last year to try to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by Autostrade per l'Italia.

The CDP is expected to decide on the revised offer for 88% of Autostrade at a board meeting late on Sunday.

The new bid, yet to be finalised as talks continued, still values all of Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($10.73 billion) but makes some concessions, the sources familiar with the matter said.

Macquarie and Blackstone declined to comment.

The consortium is considering offering Atlantia a lower level of exposure to potential legal claims compared with the offer proposed in February, which called on the group to pick up the first 1.5 billion euros in claims should they materialise, they added.

The investors are also willing to allow Atlantia keep subsidies Rome is expected to grant Autostrade this year as part of support offered to companies to buffer the impact of the coronavirus.

Atlantia would get the lion's share of some 400 million euros that would be available to the company under the support scheme by the time the deal closes, which is expected to be in the second half of 2021, two of the sources said.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family through holding Edizione, owns 88% of Autostrade, with the rest held by Germany's Allianz and funds DIF, EDF Invest and China's Silk Road Fund.

Both Edizione and another key investor, banking foundation CRT, said earlier this week the CDP-led bid appeared to be the best option for the sale of Autostrade.

Atlantia's board is expected to discuss the new offer at a meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, one source said.

($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Stephen Jewkes, Francesca Landin. Writing by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.42% 213.25 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ATLANTIA SPA 1.62% 15.985 Delayed Quote.8.63%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.41% 153.4 End-of-day quote.10.77%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.81% 74.31 Delayed Quote.14.66%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
07:46aAtlantia to get sweetener in CDP-led consortium's bid for Autostrade stake - ..
RE
03/26Global markets live: Microsoft, Burberry, Greensill.
03/26ATLANTIA  : CDP-led consortium to up offer for Autostrade, valuing company at mo..
RE
03/22ATLANTIA : clarifications on today's article by Affari & Finanza by La Repubblic..
PU
03/19ATLANTIA  : Announcement of publication of the notice of call to the Ordinary an..
PU
03/18AIR TAXI STARTUP VOLOCOPTER EYES FRE : Ceo
RE
03/17Atlantia Extends Term For CDP Consortium's Offer for Autostrade Stake
DJ
03/17ATLANTIA  : Pushes Back Talks For 88% Autostrade Stake Sale To March 27
MT
03/16Italy's Atlantia extends talks on unit sale to March 27
RE
03/16ATLANTIA  : Agenda of the AGM of 28 April 2021 supplemented for the appointment ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 092 M 9 542 M 9 542 M
Net income 2020 -783 M -923 M -923 M
Net Debt 2020 39 659 M 46 766 M 46 766 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 13 076 M 15 422 M 15 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,52x
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 29 760
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,89 €
Last Close Price 15,99 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA8.63%15 804
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.1.24%44 644
TRANSURBAN GROUP-6.81%27 584
GETLINK SE-6.35%8 699
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.29%7 128
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED3.69%7 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ