Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlantia to sell stake in Lisbon bridge operator to Vinci, Mota-Engil

08/16/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Atlantia sign outside the Italian infrastructure group's Rome headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Monday it would sell its 17.2% stake in Portugal's Lusoponte to Vinci and Mota-Engil, its co-investors in the company that operates two bridges over the river Tagus, in Lisbon.

French motorway and airport operator Vinci and Lineas, a company linked to Portuguese group Mota-Engil, had decided to exercise their pre-emption rights and buy out Atlantia, the Italian group said in a statement.

Atlantia, which decided in June to sell its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, is reshaping its asset portfolio.

The Italian group said Vinci and Mota-Engil would buy the stake in Lusoponte pro-rata and would pay 55.7 million euros ($65.59 million) in total.

A previous contract signed to sell the operator of the Vasco da Gama bridge and the 25 de Abril bridge to MM Capital Partners will be scrapped.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA -0.22% 15.725 Delayed Quote.7.10%
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. -1.27% 1.323 Real-time Quote.-1.76%
VINCI -0.32% 91.17 Real-time Quote.12.41%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
02:51pAtlantia to sell stake in Lisbon bridge operator to Vinci, Mota-Engil
RE
01:23pDISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE STAKE IN LUSO : exercise of pre-emption right by the othe..
PU
08/12ANALYSTS' OPINIONS OF THE DAY : American Express, Lyft, Mastercard, NatWest, Sou..
08/12ATLANTIA : Toll Payment Unit To Consider IPO From 2024
MT
08/12ATLANTIA : Telepass CEO sees IPO as an option from 2024 -report
RE
08/10ATLANTIA : Release notice of interim report for the six months ended 30 June 202..
PU
08/10ATLANTIA : Only Snapshot Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2021
PU
08/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Robinhood, Bayer, MetLife, Uber, WPP...
08/05ATLANTIA : H1 2021 results presentation
PU
08/04ATLANTIA : Board approves new diversity, equality, and inclusion guidelines
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 575 M 11 275 M 11 275 M
Net income 2021 196 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2021 37 560 M 44 227 M 44 227 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,2x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 12 876 M 15 195 M 15 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,27x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 373
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,76 €
Average target price 18,36 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA7.10%15 229
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-19.43%34 268
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.07%27 226
GETLINK SE-1.16%8 918
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.29%6 524
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-5.42%4 889