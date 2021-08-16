Atlantia to sell stake in Lisbon bridge operator to Vinci, Mota-Engil

French motorway and airport operator Vinci and Lineas, a company linked to Portuguese group Mota-Engil, had decided to exercise their pre-emption rights and buy out Atlantia, the Italian group said in a statement.

Atlantia, which decided in June to sell its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, is reshaping its asset portfolio.

The Italian group said Vinci and Mota-Engil would buy the stake in Lusoponte pro-rata and would pay 55.7 million euros ($65.59 million) in total.

A previous contract signed to sell the operator of the Vasco da Gama bridge and the 25 de Abril bridge to MM Capital Partners will be scrapped.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

