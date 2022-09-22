Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Atlantia SpA
  News
  Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-09-22 am EDT
22.74 EUR   +0.07%
Bank of Italy Clears Way for Atlantia Buyout

09/22/2022 | 01:21am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Atlantia SpA late on Wednesday said that the Bank of Italy has cleared the way for the buyout by Italy's Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone Inc.

The Italian infrastructure company said the bank has authorized the purchase of a qualified indirect stake in Atlantia unit Telepass by the buyers' investment vehicle Schema Alfa.

The companies still need the green light from Italy's market regulator Consob for the deal.

In April, the Benetton family and Blackstone submitted a buyout bid of 23 euros ($22.63) a share for Atlantia in addition to a planned dividend of EUR0.74 a share. The plan is to delist the company and take the company private.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 0321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 0.04% 22.73 Delayed Quote.30.16%
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.39% 88.77 Delayed Quote.-31.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 583 M 6 500 M 6 500 M
Net income 2022 434 M 429 M 429 M
Net Debt 2022 22 627 M 22 341 M 22 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 18 604 M 18 369 M 18 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
EV / Sales 2023 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,72 €
Average target price 22,06 €
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA30.16%18 369
GETLINK SE18.17%9 246
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-18.15%5 025
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%1 534
THAILAND FUTURE FUND6.12%957
USD PARTNERS LP-14.37%151