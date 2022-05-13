Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Atlantia SpA
  News
  Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/13 11:35:41 am EDT
22.87 EUR   +0.57%
12:13pBenetton, Blackstone seek green light from Italy's govt for Atlantia bid
RE
05/12Atlantia picks advisers for bid after confirming 2022 guideline
RE
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
Benetton, Blackstone seek green light from Italy's govt for Atlantia bid

05/13/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Atlantia sign outside the Italian infrastructure group's Rome headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone have notified the Italian government about their takeover offer for Atlantia to secure Rome's green light before its launch, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Rome has special anti-takeover "golden powers" it can use to shield strategic assets, such as airports and digital infrastructure, when there is a change in the ownership structure.

The bid, which values Atlantia at 58 billion euros ($60.4 billion) including debt, was filed last week with the government, one of the sources told Reuters.

The source said the move came around the same time as the two suitors lodged the bid prospectus with Italy's market watchdog Consob, Bank of Italy and Bank of Spain to get clearance to launch the offer on Milan's stock exchange.

Last week three sources told Reuters the bidders would likely kick start their formal offer in the second half of August or in September.

A change in the name of the investment vehicle for the offer after protests on behalf of the victims of the 2018 Genoa bridge disaster is not expected to slow the approval process, the source said.

Last week Italy's infrastructure minister said it was "too early to say" whether the government would exercise its special veto powers on the transaction, adding the government wanted to see the overall plan before taking a decision.

In the case of Atlantia, the golden powers apply to the group's Aeroporti di Roma unit, which manages Italy's busiest airport Rome Fiumicino, and digital toll payment unit Telepass, which handles data on traffic and banking accounts of its clients.

The bid can already count on the backing of the Benetton family's holding company Edizione, which owns 33% of Atlantia, and Italian banking foundation CRT, which holds 4.5% in the infrastructure group.

Atlantia on Thursday said it picked BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley to advise it on the bid.

($1 = 0.9610 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 0.57% 22.87 Delayed Quote.30.28%
BLACKSTONE INC. 8.41% 107.725 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
BNP PARIBAS 1.89% 52.38 Real-time Quote.-15.40%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.23% 81.15 Delayed Quote.-19.94%
SECURE, INC. 6.28% 965 Delayed Quote.-59.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 566 M 6 837 M 6 837 M
Net income 2022 239 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2022 23 524 M 24 497 M 24 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,4x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 18 620 M 19 390 M 19 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 19 289
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,74 €
Average target price 21,96 €
Spread / Average Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA30.28%19 390
GETLINK SE18.06%9 658
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-5.13%5 662
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED4.60%1 625
THAILAND FUTURE FUND8.84%1 054
USD PARTNERS LP12.85%202