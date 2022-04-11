Benettons, Blackstone to launch offer for Atlantia in next few days - sources

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - The Benettons' holding company
Edizione and U.S. investment fund Blackstone are aiming
to launch a takeover offer for Italian infrastructure group
Atlantia this week without involving other partners for
now, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
One of the sources said the bid could be announced before
Saturday.
The takeover is aimed at taking Atlantia private to shield
it from the approach of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and
Brookfield, which in March approached the Benettons with a
proposal to buy the infrastructure group together with Spain's
ACS, the sources said.
"Edizione and Blackstone are not currently discussing any
plan to involve GIP and Brookfield in their bid," one of the
sources said.
Edizione, which controls Atlantia with a 33% stake, and
Blackstone are expected to set up a new company that will launch
the offer for the infrastructure group, the sources said.
The Benetton's holding company will have the majority of the
"Newco," with Blackstone holding the rest, they said, adding
that banking foundation CRT and Singapore sovereign fund GIC
could join the project in a second phase.
CRT declined to comment, GIC, Global Infrastructure Partners
and Brookfield were not immediately available for comment.
