Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 01:37:42 pm EDT
21.73 EUR   -1.54%
12:59pBenettons, Blackstone to launch offer for Atlantia in next few days - sources
RE
09:33aAtlantia's Shareholders In Talks Over Possible Buyout
MT
04/10GIP, Brookfield Rule Out Hostile Takeover Bid for Atlantia After Benetton Family's Rejection
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Benettons, Blackstone to launch offer for Atlantia in next few days - sources

04/11/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Atlantia sign outside the Italian infrastructure group's Rome headquarters

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - The Benettons' holding company Edizione and U.S. investment fund Blackstone are aiming to launch a takeover offer for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia this week without involving other partners for now, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

One of the sources said the bid could be announced before Saturday.

The takeover is aimed at taking Atlantia private to shield it from the approach of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Brookfield, which in March approached the Benettons with a proposal to buy the infrastructure group together with Spain's ACS, the sources said.

"Edizione and Blackstone are not currently discussing any plan to involve GIP and Brookfield in their bid," one of the sources said.

Edizione, which controls Atlantia with a 33% stake, and Blackstone are expected to set up a new company that will launch the offer for the infrastructure group, the sources said.

The Benetton's holding company will have the majority of the "Newco," with Blackstone holding the rest, they said, adding that banking foundation CRT and Singapore sovereign fund GIC could join the project in a second phase.

CRT declined to comment, GIC, Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield were not immediately available for comment. (editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
12:59pBenettons, Blackstone to launch offer for Atlantia in next few days - sources
RE
09:33aAtlantia's Shareholders In Talks Over Possible Buyout
MT
04/10GIP, Brookfield Rule Out Hostile Takeover Bid for Atlantia After Benetton Family's Reje..
MT
04/08PUMP / DUMP #28 : This week's gainers and losers
04/08Blackstone, Edizione Looking to Acquire Italy's Atlantia; Shares Down Pre-Bell
MT
04/08European shares clock weekly gains; focus shifts to French elections
RE
04/08Atlantia's Top Shareholder, Blackstone To Commence Takeover Bid By Easter
MT
04/08GIP, Brookfield waiting on Atlantia as Benettons study rival bid
RE
04/07Atlantia's 33% Shareholder Benetton Family Rebuffs GIP, Brookfield Takeover Proposal
MT
04/07European Stocks Largely End Lower as US Federal Reserve Plans Further Policy Tightening
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 269 M 6 819 M 6 819 M
Net income 2021 500 M 544 M 544 M
Net Debt 2021 31 195 M 33 930 M 33 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 18 071 M 19 656 M 19 656 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,07 €
Average target price 19,56 €
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA26.44%19 656
GETLINK SE12.29%9 595
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED6.13%6 460
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED22.70%1 944
THAILAND FUTURE FUND7.48%987
USD PARTNERS LP15.88%172