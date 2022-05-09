Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Atlantia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/09 11:35:30 am EDT
22.89 EUR   +0.18%
01:18pBenettons change name of Atlantia bid vehicle after Genoa backlash
RE
12:12pItaly yet to decide whether to use veto powers in Atlantia bid - minister
RE
02:48aTAKE FIVE : The tightrope trick
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Benettons change name of Atlantia bid vehicle after Genoa backlash

05/09/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of an infrastructure group Atlantia's headquarters, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Benetton family will change the name of the investment vehicle bidding to take control of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia after protests on behalf of the victims of the 2018 Genoa bridge disaster.

The Benettons have teamed up with Blackstone to buy full control of Atlantia and in official documentation called the entity Schemaquarantatre (Scheme43). That drew sharp criticism from relatives of the 43 people killed when the bridge collapsed four years ago.

The motorway viaduct was operated by Autostrade per l'Italia, a business controlled by the Benetton-backed Atlantia until it completed the sale of the motorway business last week.

The bidding entity will be renamed "Schema Alfa" (Scheme Alpha), a spokesman for the Benetton family holding Edizione told Reuters on Monday, confirming remarks made by Edizione Chairman Alessandro Benetton.

A group of deputies from the 5-Star Movement had criticised the Benettons for the choice of name.

"Entire families died on Aug. 14, 2018, women, men and children. They should be shown the maximum respect, especially on the part of those involved in this terrible tragedy," said the 5-Star deputies from parliament's transport committee.

The original name followed on directly from the numbers assigned to previous bid vehicles by the family.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 0.18% 22.89 Delayed Quote.30.91%
BLACKSTONE INC. -4.07% 97.31 Delayed Quote.-21.56%
All news about ATLANTIA SPA
01:18pBenettons change name of Atlantia bid vehicle after Genoa backlash
RE
12:12pItaly yet to decide whether to use veto powers in Atlantia bid - minister
RE
02:48aTAKE FIVE : The tightrope trick
RE
05/06Benettons, Blackstone set to launch bid for Atlantia late summer - sources
RE
05/06Atlantia Closes $8.6 Billion Sale of Toll-Road Operator
DJ
05/05Italy's Atlantia Closes $8.6 Billion Sale of 88% Stake in Motorway Unit Autostrade
MT
04/27Benettons side with challenger Generali investors, aim to foster dialogue-source
RE
04/27Fitch Affirms Atlantia, Abertis, AdR Ratings; Outlooks Negative
AQ
04/26ATLANTIA : Fitch conferma il rating di Atlantia e ADR, ma rivede l'outlook a negativo. Rat..
PU
04/20Atlantia Shareholder Fondazione CRT To Tender Minority Stake Under $14 Billion Bid
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLANTIA SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 269 M 6 642 M 6 642 M
Net income 2021 500 M 530 M 530 M
Net Debt 2021 31 195 M 33 049 M 33 049 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 18 710 M 19 709 M 19 822 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales 2022 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,85 €
Average target price 21,96 €
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Guglielmo Bove Executive VP, Head-Group Compliance & Security
Nicola Bruno Head-International Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA30.91%19 866
GETLINK SE18.89%9 943
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%5 749
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED5.71%1 671
THAILAND FUTURE FUND14.29%1 119
USD PARTNERS LP15.31%181