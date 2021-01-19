Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Atlantia SpA    ATL   IT0003506190

ATLANTIA SPA

(ATL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/19 01:45:17 pm
13.788 EUR   +1.01%
01:17pBinding bid for Atlantia's unit to slip beyond January -sources
RE
01/15ATLANTIA SPA : Proxy Statments
CO
2020ATLANTIA : agrees end-January deadline for due diligence on Italy motorway unit
RE
Binding bid for Atlantia's unit to slip beyond January -sources

01/19/2021 | 01:17pm EST
MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Talks between Atlantia and a consortium of investors led by Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are dragging on, three sources close to the matter said, adding a binding offer for the group's motorway unit would likely slip beyond January.

The negotiations are part of an effort by the infrastructure group and the Italian government to end a dispute that started in 2018 after a bridge run by the Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia collapsed, killing 43 people.

Uncertainty over the future of Autostrade is expected to continue after January, the sources said, adding a lengthy due diligence on Autostrade and an ongoing political crisis in Italy were making things trickier than expected.

Italian state-backed lender CDP teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie and private equity group Blackstone in October to buy the 88% stake Atlantia owns in Autostrade.

Germany's Allianz, France's EDF Invest, DIF Infrastructure and China's Silk Road fund own the remaining 12% of Autostrade.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the powerful Benetton family, has committed to relinquish control of Autostrade to mend fences with the government over Autostrade's motorway concession. Atlantia is also working on an alternative plan that envisages the spin-off and listing of Autostrade. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stephen Jewkes, Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.07% 201 Delayed Quote.0.22%
ATLANTIA SPA 0.59% 13.73 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.85% 12.37 Real-time Quote.-5.82%
ENGIE 0.70% 13.58 Real-time Quote.7.71%
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 2.01% 1.27 End-of-day quote.1.60%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.60% 138.83 End-of-day quote.0.25%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 161 M 9 899 M 9 899 M
Net income 2020 -607 M -736 M -736 M
Net Debt 2020 39 478 M 47 888 M 47 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 11 166 M 13 485 M 13 544 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 28 955
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ATLANTIA SPA
Duration : Period :
Atlantia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLANTIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,85 €
Last Close Price 13,65 €
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Bertazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Cerchiai Chairman
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Valentina Martinelli Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Guizzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLANTIA SPA-7.24%13 485
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-2.47%41 677
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.27%26 894
GETLINK SE-3.74%8 875
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED6.81%6 877
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.95%6 861
