Binding bid for Atlantia's unit to slip beyond January -sources

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Talks between Atlantia
and a consortium of investors led by Italy's Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) are dragging on, three sources close to the
matter said, adding a binding offer for the group's motorway
unit would likely slip beyond January.
The negotiations are part of an effort by the infrastructure
group and the Italian government to end a dispute that started
in 2018 after a bridge run by the Atlantia's motorway unit
Autostrade per l'Italia collapsed, killing 43 people.
Uncertainty over the future of Autostrade is expected to
continue after January, the sources said, adding a lengthy due
diligence on Autostrade and an ongoing political crisis in Italy
were making things trickier than expected.
Italian state-backed lender CDP teamed up with Australian
infrastructure fund Macquarie and private equity group
Blackstone in October to buy the 88% stake Atlantia owns
in Autostrade.
Germany's Allianz, France's EDF Invest, DIF
Infrastructure and China's Silk Road fund own the remaining 12%
of Autostrade.
Atlantia, which is controlled by the powerful Benetton
family, has committed to relinquish control of Autostrade to
mend fences with the government over Autostrade's motorway
concession.
Atlantia is also working on an alternative plan that
envisages the spin-off and listing of Autostrade.
